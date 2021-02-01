Sonalika Tractors Reports Its Highest Ever January Sales In 2021

Sonalika tractors kickstarts 2021 on a growth path having reported its highest ever sales in January

Sonalika reports its highest ever overall January sales. A similar feat was achieved in December 2020. Sales last month is reported at 10,158 tractors, up from 7,220 tractors sold in January’20.

Growth in the domestic market is up at 46 percent up from 5,585 tractors sold in Jan 2020. Domestic sales is reported at 8,154 tractors, and exports at 2,004 tractors. Despite limitations brought upon by Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown, Sonalika got on just fine.

It has now furthered its quest with a strong start in 2021. Sonalika Tractors attributes its growth to tech solutions that strengthen farm mechanisation and addresses farmer needs in a cost optimised manner.

Best ever overall January sales performance

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said, “Sonalika is committed to develop cutting edge technologies for tractors and implements in a responsible way. While driving farm mechanisation, our aim is to raise increase customer productivity significantly without increasing total cost of product ownership. Banking on the strong platform built even during the pandemic, we have surged ahead further with our best ever overall January sales performance of 10,158 tractors.”

He added, “We have sold 8,154 tractors in domestic market and clocked 46% growth over January’20 sales of 5,585 tractors. Such a dynamic performance is powered by our heavy duty product portfolio which now includes the versatile Sikander DLX Potato Special series especially designed for potato farmers. The special edition series is yet another reflection of the company’s commitment to be a farmer centric brand and “Leading Agri Evolution’ across the world.”

Sonalika Tractors new launches

Advanced Sikander DLX Potato Special Edition Series tractor was launched in January 2021. It features a 5G controlled valve with superior hydraulics to help with potato farming. Momentum through 2020 was built upon its 5 premium tractors – Tiger, Sikander DLX, Chhatrapati, Mahabali and Tiger Electric.

The first four farm products are diesel segment introductions. The brand labels the latter as ‘India’s first field ready electric tractor’. Incidentally, its the most affordable 4W EV here. All 5 products are designed to address farmer needs in a cost optimised way.

The manufacturer reiterates that the agriculture industry led to economy revival owing to pandemic lowdowns. Demand for customised tractors and implements continues to surge across segments. New age tech is now crucial, and in demand, having taken centre stage industrywide.

It all points to growth for industry in 2021. Sonalika Tractors operates a vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant, and depends on its strong dealer network.