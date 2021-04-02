Sonalika Tractors Report Highest Ever Annual Sales In FY 2021

Sonalika has reported highest ever annual sales at 1,39,526 units in FY21 beating industry growth rate of 26.7 percent

The Sonalika Group, with a wide range of heavy duty tractors in the 20hp to 120 hp segments, and with manufacturing facilities at Hoshiarpur in Punjab, has achieved the highest growth rate in the industry in FY21.

Year of Records

The company has reported annual sales of 1,39,526 units, registering growth of 41.6 percent over FY20 volumes. This is the highest in the industry beating industry growth rate at 26.7 percent by a noteworthy margin. The company also recorded the highest annual rotavator sales of 50,000 units in FY21, double the volumes as compared to sales in FY20.

Records were also broken in terms of tractor exports wherein Sonalika became the first Indian tractor company to cross the 22,000 unit mark in terms of export of tractors in a single year.

Sales in March 2021 stood at 13,093 units, up 135 percent over sales in March 2020. The company has a presence in over 130 global markets and has also strengthened its channel network to 145+ new channel partners to also strengthen their national presence.

The company’s R&D facilities are also noteworthy, thanks to which, they introduced the highest number of products during the past year. 6 new models marked their entry into the segment which included the Tiger electric model, the Mahabali and Chhatrapati and also upgraded their products with new technologies among which were 4 wheel drive systems, multi speed transmission and precision hydraulics.

Sonalika Initiatives during the Pandemic

Sonalika Group states that they have been particularly caring of both its customers and employees during the current pandemic situation in the country. Where customer care is concerned, Sonalika has rolled out the 3x service to reach customers closer to their farms and offer extended warranty during the pandemic. Various marketing programs are being conducted on digital and other media platforms while the company also caters to the farmers during these times with easy finance schemes.

For its own employees, the company not only ensured 100 percent wages to its labourers but also rolled out employee welfare initiatives to help where families were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with this, the company also rolled out special isolation centers in Delhi and Hoshiarpur, launched a Corona testing mobile van, supplied PPE kits and launched a sanitization drive across states.

Sonalika Custom Hiring Centers

Sonalika has introduced Custom Hiring Centers wherein small and marginal farmers have access to advanced agricultural machinery on rental basis and proves to be more cost effective. Agro Solutions App has also been introduced for access to machinery by the farmers to promote farm mechanization in the country. Sonalika Tractors recently launched an interesting new campaign, “Toofani Dhamaka” featuring Bollywood actor Gulshan Pandey to spread the message of adopting new-age technologies.