SsangYong KR10 SUV Leaks Ahead Of Debut – Ford Bronco Rival ?

Even though SsangYong has filed for bankruptcy, they have been active with vehicle developments

SsangYong recently launched the Torres SUV at a media event in South Korea. It has retro design cues that are superimposed on a modern-looking SUV. This gives it an interesting look. Apart from Torres, SsangYong is also getting ready to launch another SUV.

This new SUV is codenamed KR10 and doesn’t have a production-spec name yet. KR10 has now been spied undisguised. It is standing next to Torres, inside SsangYong’s design studio.

KR10 was only previewed as a 2D sketch before via official teaser. In that, it looked like SsangYong was going for a butch-looking SUV that had a lot of presence. Standing beside Torres, we get an idea about the size of KR10. It is significantly wider than Torres.

SsangYong KR10 – Design & Features

When viewed head-on, KR10 appears as if it is from a post-apocalyptic world and is ready to tackle any terrain. The front fascia is dominated by a 4 slat grille that is flanked by two circular LED DRL surrounding the LED headlights. LED DRLs also extend towards outer edge, accentuating the SUV’s massive width.

It also gets a strong and creased bonnet. Beneath the circular DRLs, we can find another set of round lamps and below them, is the fog lamp housing enclosed in an elongated rectangular plastic trim. It also gets pronounced skid plates.

The upright front windscreen and the overall front fascia give it a boxy look which certainly helps its intended design language. ORVMs are same as that seen on Torres. KR10’s side and rear profile are not yet papped. Like Torres, KR10 is expected to feature the hexagonal design element that mimics a spare wheel cover.

Specs & Launch

SsangYong hasn’t confirmed as to which platform KR10 will be based on. Nor do we know if it will be powered by an IC engine or electric motor. SsangYong has confirmed that an electric SUV is in the works and is planned for second half of 2023. But that could be an electric version of Torres.

We know that Torres slots between Korando and Rexton. KR10 could slot between Torres and Rexton in the company lineup. If KR10 is powered by an IC engine, it might be the 170 bhp 1.5L turbo petrol engine from Torres SUV. Upon launch, KR10 could be a potential rival to Ford Bronco. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.