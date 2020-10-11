Statewise Car Sales Sep 2020 – Top 6 States Have 54% Market Share

Passenger vehicle retail sales in Maharashtra stood at 23,076 units in September 2020 YoY growth of 23.0 percent

In September 2020 passenger car retail sales across various states of India stood at 1,95,665 units with a year on year increase of 9.8 percent as against 1,78,189 units sold in the same month of the previous year. This data was collected by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), from 1,254 RTOs out of the 1,461 offices. September sales was also a MoM increase as against 1,78,513 units sold in August 2020.

Maharashtra at No. 1 position

According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) the state of Maharashtra topped the charts with retail sales of 23,870 units, up 23 percent as against 19,411 units sold in September 2019. Economic activities in Maharashtra are once again at full throttle since the lockdown was announced in March and this has helped boost automobile sales.

Car registrations also topped in the state of Uttar Pradesh with a 12 percent YoY increase to 18,138 units, up from 16,193 units sold in September 2019. Kerala and Karnataka emerged as the two highest states in South India where car registrations were concerned. Kerala was at No.3 with de-growth of 2.4 percent to 17,934 units recorded in the past month, down from 18,373 units sold in September 2019.

Karnataka saw registrations to the tune of 15,517 units, a 7.4 percent increase as compared to 14,444 units sold in September 2019. Another state in South India, Tamil Nadu also reported positive growth of 10 percent to 15,480 units, up from 14,073 units sold in Sept 19. While the state of Gujarat, at No.6 on the list, noted a de-growth of 2.8 percent to 14,842 units. Together, the top 6 states in the list had a market share of over 54% for Sep 2020.

States of Haryana, West Bengal and Rajasthan followed in quick succession with each state noting an increase in retail sales. Personal means of transport were in high demand considering the importance being shown towards personal mobility over public transport in view of the current pandemic situation.

Jammu & Kashmir Register 3 Fold Increase

A notable fact was the marked increase in retail sales in Jammu and Kashmir. Sales which had stood at 2,260 units in Sept 19 surged 219.6 percent to 7,222 units in the past month. Not only was there a three fold increase in four wheeler sales in the state of J&K but two and three wheeler sales and commercial vehicle sales also spiked.

Two wheeler sales surged 170.15 percent to 13,205 units in the past month, up from 4,888 units sold in Sept 19 while sales of 3 wheelers and commercial vehicles increased by 82.14 percent and 16.92 percent respectively. This took total registrations in the state up 168.96 percent to 21,393 units in the past month, up from 7,954 units sold in Sept 2019.

Himachal Pradesh also noted a significant increase is PV sales which stood at 4,729 units in Sept2020, up 59.9 percent as against 2,958 units sold in Sept 2019. The other North Indian states of Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttarakhand also noted an increase in sales though sales in Chattisgarh dipped 22.1 percent to 2,464 units. Sales in Ladakh surged massively from 19 units sold in Sept 2019 to 278 units sold in the past month, a surge of 1263.2 percent while

Sales were also high in the North Eastern States of Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura also ended on a positive note last month. Sales in Sikkim and Manipur dipped 63.4 percent and 74.7 percent respectively.

With no more lockdowns in sight, Passenger car sales are expected to grow during the months of October and November especially with the festivals of Navratri, Durga Puja and Diwali around the corner and special offers being initiated by automakers to boost footfalls into showrooms. Also Read – Top Selling 25 Cars In Sep 2020.