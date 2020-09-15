Statewise Three Wheeler Sales Aug 2020 – Bihar, UP, Maharashtra Top 3

Tripura, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh were the only three states to record growth in three wheeler sales last month

While car sales dipped 7.12 percent and two wheeler sales fell as much as 28.7 percent, sales of three wheelers also suffered the maximum de-growth of 69.5 percent in August 2020. As per figures released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), three wheeler sales in August 2020 suffered the highest YoY decline. Sales dipped as much as 69.5 percent to 16,857 three wheelers sold in August 2020 as against 55,293 units sold in August 2019.

Taking into account statewise three wheeler sales in India, it may be seen from the attached table that it was only in the three states of Tripura, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh that positive growth was recorded. Sales in Manipur failed to take off at all while the states of Gujarat, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland saw over 90 percent de-growth.

At No. 1 on the list of states accounting for the maximum number of three wheeler sales was Bihar. Total sales stood at 3,312 units in the past month, a 36.6 percent de-growth as against 5,222 units sold in the same month of the previous year. However, this was over 20 percent of total three wheeler sales recorded in August 2020. Bihar also found most buyers for electric three wheelers.

Huge Decline

Next in line was Uttar Pradesh with 2,954 three wheelers sold in August 2020. However, these sales were lower by 67.1 percent as against 8,981 units sold in August 2019. Maharashtra was at No. 3 in terms of three wheeler sales last month, despite a decline of 80.3 percent. Total three wheeler sales in the state stood at 1,513 units, down from 7,680 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

The Indian states of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu saw sales in the sub 1,000 unit mark while three wheeler sales in the states of Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Chandigarh and dipped below the 100 unit mark in the past month.

Among the north eastern states, sales of three wheelers in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh dipped 62.3 percent to 26 units and 95.7 percent to just 4 units respectively while states of Ladakh, Manipur and Sikkim failed to see any buyers for three wheelers in August 2020.

Taking company wise sales into account, Bajaj Auto was at the lead with 6,394 three wheelers sold last month and a 39.93 percent market share despite de-growth of 75.7 percent as against sales in August 2019.

Piaggio, with a market share of 21.8 percent sold 3,688 three wheelers last month while TVS Motors was at No.3 with 410 units sold in the past month. Atul Auto and Mahindra noted sales of 625 and 292 units respectively while there were 5,448 units of others and electric three wheelers sold last month.

Also Read –

Car Sales Aug 2020

CV Sales Aug 2020

Two Wheeler Sales Aug 2020