Strom R3 Electric 3 Wheeler Launch Price Rs 4.5 L – Drive Range Up To 200 Kms

Strom R3 electric three-wheeler possesses a claimed range of upto 200 km on a single charge

Mumbai based Strom Motors have opened bookings of their new Strom R3 electric 3 wheeler in India. Launch date was initially set for earlier this year but got delayed due to the pandemic that struck in early March 2020.

Now the company has opened bookings for the R3, a 100 percent electric three wheeler at Rs.10,000. Introductory launch price is Rs 4.5 lakh. The new Strom R3 will be offered in three variants – R3 Pure, R3 Current and R3 Bolt.

Dimensions and Features

Strom R3, an eco-friendly, three wheeler, 2 seater electric car offers a compact personal mobility solution. It measures 2,907 mm in length, 1,450mm in width and 1,572mm in height with kerb weight at 550 kgs. It comes in with 100 liters boot space in the front and 300 liters at the rear and receives features such as round shaped headlamps, a distinctive front grille with the ‘Strom’ logo, sloping bonnet, rounded wheel arches and a tapering roofline.

It also gets a raked rear windshield, and rides on 13 inch alloy wheels with wheels placed in a reverse orientation as compared to that seen on an auto-rickshaw, sporting two wheels in the front and one at the rear. Strom R3 will seat 2 passengers with a two door configuration and will be presented in four exterior colour options of Electric Blue, Neon Blue, Red and Black.

The interiors receive a host of state of the art features. It sports a 12 way adjustable driver seat, 4.3 inch touchscreen digital instrument cluster and a 7 inch vertically oriented touchscreen head unit with IOT enabled Continuous Monitoring System with 4G connectivity.

Features also include voice control and gesture control, a 20 GB onboard music storage system with a smart music playlist. The three wheeler electric vehicle also gets mobile connectivity, turn by turn navigation and a 2.4 inch touchscreen.

Range and Top Speed

Strom R3 will get powered via a 15 kW electric high efficiency AC motor offering 20 hp power and 90 Nm torque along with a lithium-ion battery. The engine will get drive by wire electric throttle and get mated to a single speed gearbox.

It will get three driving modes of Eco, Normal and Sport and will command a top speed of 80 km/h with a claimed range of 80 kms on the Strom R3 Pure and Current variants while the R3 Bolt will get 200 kms as standard on single charge.

The batteries can be charged in 3 hours via an on board charger. The R3 gets disk brakes on its two front wheels while the rear wheel gets drum brake. It also supports regenerative braking while suspension is via dual shock absorbers. The R3 gets 185mm ground clearance. Strom Motors is offering a 3 year/1 lakh km warranty on the R3.