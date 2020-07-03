Maruti Brezza regains top spot in Sub 4m SUV sales June 2020 – Venue, Nexon follow

Maruti Brezza lost the No 1 position to Mahindra XUV300 in the month of May 2020

In the month of June 2020, Maruti Brezza has regained the top position for compact SUV segment. With diesel Brezza now discontinued, many expected Brezza to lose its edge in sales. But that seems not to be the case in June 2020. Sales of Brezza in June 2020 stood at 4,542 units. This is still a lot less than 8,871 units registered in same month last year.

But the good part is, sales have bounced by a huge margin when compared with May 2020 report. Brezza sales have increased almost 700% in June 2020, when compared to sales registered by this small SUV in May 2020. Same is the case for all other cars in the segment, except for Mahindra TUV300, which has failed to register any sales in the last 3 months.

On the 2nd spot in the list is Hyundai Venue, also one of the biggest rival to Brezza. Sales of Venue stood at 4,129 units in June 2020, as against 8,763 units in June 2019. This is a decline of 4,634 units or 52.88%. Unlike Brezza, which is offered only in petrol engine option, Venue is offered in two petrol and 1 diesel engine option.

Sub 4m Compact SUV Sales June 2020 vs June 2019 vs May 2020

On the 3rd spot is Tata Nexon, with sales of 3,040 units. This is a decline of about 27% when compared to sales registered in June 2019. Of all cars in the list, it is Tata Nexon which has registered the least decline in sales. Nexon is also offered with petrol and diesel engine option.

Slipping to the 4th spot is Mahindra XUV300 with 1,812 units sold in June 2020. This is a decline of 62% when compared with June 2019 sales data. In May 2020, Mahindra XUV300 had featured on the top spot with sales of 1,257 units.

The SUV which started the modern day sub 4 meter SUV segment, Ford EcoSport has managed to register sales of 1,212 units in June 2020, as against 3,254 units sold in June 2019. Thereby decline by about 62%. Newly launched Honda WRV facelift has featured on the 6th spot with sales of 658 units. This is a decline of about 48%.

Sub 4 meter SUV segment is one of the fastest growing segment in the Indian auto industry. This is the reason why more and more car makers have plans to enter this segment in the coming months. There are already 7 cars on offer in this segment. And in the coming months, we will see atleast three more cars getting launched – Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.