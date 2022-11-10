Sub 4m SUV Sales Oct 2022 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300

Due to high sales registered in September 2022 festive season, Sub 4m SUV sales for October 2022 saw a 15.21% decline MoM

Sub 4m SUVs offer a decent middle ground between hatchbacks and Compact SUVs. Hence, this segment is one of the most sought-after in the country. With the all-important festive season coming to an end, October 2022 sales don’t reflect the same vigour in sales as seen with September 2022.

In the last two months, there was a paradigm shift towards Brezza which snatched the crown from Nexon with a small lead. However, Nexon came off victorious last month with 13,767 SUVs sold and zoomed past Brezza with almost 4,000 units lead. Sales growth was 36.36% YoY with a market share of 25.81%. MoM sales dropped by 5.17%.

Sub 4m SUV Sales October 2022

Brezza sold 9,941 units over 8,032 units sold last year and 15,445 units sold a month before. Sales grew YoY at a rate of 23.77% and declined MoM at 35.64%. Brezza’s market share in this segment is 18.63%. Despite the recent facelift, Hyundai Venue falls in the red completely with just 9,585 units sold over 10,554 sold a year ago and 11,033 sold a month ago.

Sales decline stood at 9.18% YoY and 13.12% MoM. Venue’s cousin Sonet registered YoY growth of 39.89% with 7,614 units sold last month and takes the 4th spot. MoM analysis witnessed 18.02% decline with a 1,677 units loss in volume.

XUV300 took 5th place with 6,282 units sold last month. It is among the only two SUVs in Sub 4m SUV category to register positive growth in both YoY and MoM analysis. Sales grew by 49.46% YoY and 3.32% MoM. XUV300 accounts for 11.78% of this segment’s sales. Mahindra launched Turbo Sport version of XUV300 as well.

Platform partners Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger sales fall very close. Magnite sold 2,819 and Kiger sold 2,685 units last month. Magnite sales declined by 16.82% YoY with 570 units loss and 8.15% MoM with 250 units loss. In contrast, Kiger sales grew by 1.59% YoY and 5.92% MoM. Magnite holds 5.28% and Kiger holds 5.03% market share of this segment.

WR-V Registers MoM Growth

At 8th place, we have Honda WR-V Crossover which sold 653 units last month and registered a 10.3% YoY decline with a loss of 75 units in volume YoY. WR-V Crossover thrived in MoM analysis, though. With 594 units sold a month before, WR-V witnessed 9.93% MoM growth.

In total, Sub 4m SUV sales for the month October 2022 stood at a decent 53,346 units and when compared to 47,188 units sold a year before, the segment witnessed 13.05% growth YoY with 6,158 units gained in volume. With 62,915 units sold during the festive season, the segment witnessed 15.21% MoM decline with 9,569 units in volume loss.

Upcoming vehicles into this segment include Maruti Baleno Cross, upcoming Honda sub 4m SUV (WR-V SUV likely) and a few more. Toyota Urban Cruiser is reportedly not making a re-entry into this segment or will bear a different name. Official confirmation is needed regarding the same.