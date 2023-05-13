Sub 4m UV Sales April 2023 – Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV300

Tata Nexon that was positioned at No. 2 in March 2023 in the sub 4 meter UV segment, regained its lead over the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the past month

Sales of sub 4 meter UVs have seen steady growth over the past few months. Sustained growth in this segment has also brought in new models while waiting periods have been on the rise.

In April 2023, there were 75,483 units sold which related to a 30.92 percent YoY growth from 57,656 units sold in April 2022. This was a volume growth of 17,827 units. It was also a MoM growth of 7 percent when compared to 70,547 units sold in March 2023. Maruti Fronx is the newest entrant following its launch in mid-April 2023.

Sub 4-meter UVs April 2023

Tata Nexon was the best-selling SUV in the segment. It had been pushed down to No. 2 in March 2023 but managed to regain its position in April 2023. Nexon sales were at 15,002 units in April 2023, up 11.37 percent from 13,471 units sold in April 2022. The Nexon currently commands a 19.87 percent share on this list. MoM sales also improved by 1.58 percent from 14,769 units sold in March 2023.

Sales of Maruti Suzuki Brezza improved by 0.61 percent YoY to 11,836 units last month, up from 11,764 units sold in April 2022 to command a 15.68 percent share. MoM sales however, saw a decline by 27.06 percent from 16,227 units sold in March 2023. The Brezza CNG was launched in March 2023 making it the first sub 4m SUV to come in with a factory fitted CNG option.

Tata Punch at No. 3 on the list of sub 4 meter SUVs saw a 7.92 percent YoY and 0.37 percent MoM growth to 10,934 units in April 2023 to gain a 14.49 percent share on this list. A significant growth in sales was also reported for the Hyundai Venue which increased to 10,342 units in April 2023, up 23.24 percent from 8,292 units sold in April 2022. MoM growth stood at 3.17 percent over 10,024 units sold in March 2023.

Kia Sonet has also posted YoY and MoM growth by 80.31 percent and 12.30 percent respectively to 9.744 units in the past month from 5,404 units sold in April 2022 and 8,677 units sold in March 2023.

New Maruti Suzuki Fronx – 1st Month of Sales

Maruti Suzuki Fronx saw sales of 8,784 units sold in the first month of launch in India. The Fronx is priced from Rs 7.46 – Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom). Lower down the list was also the Mahindra XUV300 with 5,062 units sold. It was followed by Nissan Magnite (2,617 units) and Kiger (1,162 units), each of which posted MoM decline in sales.