Top 10 Sub 4m UV Sales Feb 2021 – Brezza 1st, Nexon 4th, EcoSport 7th

Renault Kiger is the latest entrant to the subcompact SUV space which got launched on February 15 this year

The sub-4 metre compact UV segment in India is undoubtedly one of the most hotly contested spaces. This category currently has as many as ten offerings all from different OEMs. Last month, a total of 54,850 subcompact SUVs were sold across India. In comparison, only 27,225 units were sold during the same period last year, resulting in YoY growth of 101.47 percent.

Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Nexon Pull-off Great Numbers

The segment was led by Maruti Vitara Brezza which recorded sales of 11,585 units last month. The Indo-Japanese carmaker sold 6,866 units of its subcompact SUV in February last year, thereby recording YoY growth of 69 percent. It was followed by its nearest rival Hyundai Venue which registered a sales volume of 11,224 units last month.

In February 2020, Hyundai sold 11,224 units of the UV, therefore, registering a YoY growth of 9 percent. It was followed by its Korean cousin Kia Sonet which raked in 7,997 units last month. Since it was launched in August last year, there is comparable data to measure its growth.

The third spot was taken by Tata Nexon with a sales volume of 7,929 units. Last year, the figures stood at 3,894 units during the same period which resulted in YoY growth of 104 percent.

Kiger Outsells Magnite

Coming in next, is the latest entrant to this segment- Renault Kiger which was launched last month itself. The French brand was able to dispatch 3,226 units dealerships across the country.

Mahindra XUV300 occupied the sixth spot with 3174 units sold in February this year against last year’s February 3,174 units. This resulted in YoY growth of 31 percent.

XUV300 was closely matched by Ford EcoSport which registered a sales volume of 3,171 units. The figures stood at 3,713 units in February last year hence a decline in YoY sales by 15 percent.

Another new entrant- Nissan Magnite made eighth on the list by selling 2,991 units last month. Kiger’s Japanese cousin was launched back in December 2020 and has received an exorbitant amount of orders which the manufacturer is struggling to complete. Vitara Brezza’s rebadged twin- Toyota Urban Cruiser is also a relatively new product in this category and recorded a sales volume of 2,549 units.

The list was wrapped up by Honda WR-V which received a makeover in the middle of last year. The Japanese auto giant dispatched only 1,004 units of the crossover in February 2021. Expect this segment to continue pulling off great numbers in future as well with attractive offerings at competitive prices.