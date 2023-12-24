Suniel Shetty Makes a Green Move – Embraces MG Comet EV as His First Electric Vehicle

MG Comet EV has been making headlines as India’s most affordable electric car since its launch in May 2023

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently made waves on social media with an electrifying announcement – the purchase of his first electric vehicle, MG Comet EV. Sharing his enthusiasm, Shetty posted a picture alongside the sleek Comet EV, captioned with, “My first EV The MG COMET … love it !!” Offering a range of features that blend style, sustainability, and innovation, this vehicle has captured the attention of not just automotive enthusiasts but also prominent figures like Suniel Shetty.

MG Comet EV: Redefining Affordable Electric Cars

With a starting price ranging from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 10.63 lakh (ex-showroom), MG Comet EV is not only cost-effective but also packs a punch in terms of specifications and warranties. Boasting an impressive 8-year or 1,20,000 km battery warranty, it aims to instill confidence in its users regarding the longevity and performance of its power source.

One of the standout aspects of Comet EV is its extensive customization options, providing over 80 choices for extended vehicle warranty and service packages, beginning at just Rs. 5,000. Additionally, MG offers an Assured Buy Back Program, ensuring customers a 60% buyback of the original ex-showroom value after 3 years, making future upgrades more feasible.

Safety and Technological Brilliance

Safety remains a priority with Comet EV, equipped with a high-strength vehicle body consisting of 17 hot stamping panels for structural safety. The array of safety features includes Dual Front Airbags, ABS +EBD, Rear Parking Camera & Sensor, and ISOFIX Child Seat, promising a secure driving experience.

From a technological standpoint, Comet EV doesn’t disappoint. The i-SMART system boasts over 55 Connected Car Features and 100+ Voice Commands, complemented by a Floating Twin Display with a 10.25” head unit and digital cluster. The intelligent tech dashboard and smart key add sophistication to its futuristic design.

Sustainability and Personalization

Furthermore, MG’s focus on sustainability extends to offering an encouraging charging cost of Rs 519 per 1,000 km, aligning with the growing need for eco-friendly commuting options.

Adding a touch of personalization, MG presents special editions like the Gamer edition and the LIT packs, catering to diverse personalities and interests, particularly targeting the Gen Z demographic. With over 250 combinations of stickers and graphics, Comet EV aims to resonate with the next generation of urban commuters, be it gaming enthusiasts or fashionistas.

Suniel Shetty’s Eco-Conscious Commitment

Suniel Shetty’s embrace of MG Comet EV not only highlights his commitment to sustainability but also amplifies the message of embracing eco-conscious choices in the automotive landscape. With its blend of affordability, advanced features, and sustainability initiatives, the Comet EV stands poised to make a significant impact on India’s electric vehicle market.