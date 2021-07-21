Sunra Miku Max Electric Motorcycle Debuts – Range 60 Kms

Sunra Miku Max aspires to be a scrambler-like motorcycle with retro-style elements

Every now and then we come across designs that are unique. Miku Max from Chinese startup Sunra is one of them. For a while, it was hard to fathom its actual body style. Is it a scooter or a motorcycle? For now we have settled with it being a motorcycle.

Miku Max is fully powered by an electric source hence the void engine bay makes sense. The miniature-sized e-moped is a lightweight two-wheeler carrying a funky design which is surely a head-turner among crowds.

Quirky Design

The most noticeable highlight of the electric motorcycle is its floating seat which gives it a futuristic appeal. Further, its petite dimensions make it an urban-friendly commuter, especially in a densely populated environment.

Miku Max is almost as small as Honda Grom or the recently unveiled Kawasaki Z125. The design clearly aspires to become a motorcycle which is what makes this mini-moto desirable.

Features on offer

The electric motorcycle also attracts attention due to retro cues adopted in its stylings such as round headlamps with circular LED DRLs, round rearview mirrors and a tan-coloured seat. In terms of features, it features modern equipment with all basic functionalities such as full LED lighting.

It also gets a sleek LCD instrument panel on its dash which displays information from speedometer, odometer, trip meter and battery percentage meter. Despite the huge vacant space below in the empty engine bay, the electric motorcycle only offers a payload capacity of only 100kg.

Specifications

It, however, offers a tiny storage compartment in its faux fuel tank. In addition, Miku Max comes standard with a USB port and a Bluetooth connectivity system. However, there is no provision for an in-built GPS turn-by-turn navigation.

Speaking of its hardware configurations, the frame is sprung on telescopic forks at front and a double wishbone-like suspension at rear. The motorcycle rides on 10-inch wheels on both ends. Disc brakes on both sides are offered as standard.

Miku Max is propelled by a small 800W hub motor sourced from Bosch which derives its energy from a 60V, 20Ah removable lithium-ion battery. This powertrain is strong enough to offer a top speed of 45 kmph and a maximum range of 60 kilometers on a single charge. These figures are best described as modest. The battery pack weighs nine kilos and could be fully charged within four hours.

The electric motorcycle is offered in four colour options- white, green, red, white and blue. Miku Max is not likely to make its debut in India anytime soon.