Suzuki Avenis 125cc Scooter Arrives At Dealer Showrooms – Ntorq Rival

Suzuki Avenis enters a segment to compete with the likes of TVS NTorq 125, Honda Grazia 125 and new Aprilia SR 125

125cc scooters have started to find more takers in the Indian market. Most two wheeler makers have a model or two in this segment, fitting it with the latest in styling and features. Suzuki Motorcycle India released their newest offering in this segment last month. It has now started arriving at dealer showrooms across India.

Suzuki’s new Avenis 125cc scooter is set to attract the attention of a younger segment of buyers in the country. It receives sporty styling and state of the art connectivity features. The new Avenis is a more premium offering than Access 125, but will be positioned below the Burgman Street in the company lineup.

Suzuki Avenis 125cc Scooter – Walkaround

Suzuki Avenis is presented in 5 dual tone colour options. These include Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey / Metallic Lush Green, Pearl Blaze Orange / Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Black / Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Mirage White / Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, all of which are priced at Rs 86,700. The Metallic Triton Blue (Race Edition) on the other hand carries a higher price tag of Rs 87,000.

Key features include Suzuki Ride Connect with Turn-By-Turn Navigation system. Body mounted LED headlamps, LED tail lamps and rear indicators along with ample under seat space and front box with USB socket are also among the features seen on the new Avenis. Below is a detailed walkaround review of the new Suzuki Avenis scooter, credit to MRD Vlogs.

Avenis gets a Bluetooth enabled digital console which can be synced to the riders smartphone for access to incoming calls, SMS and WhatsApp alerts, missed calls and unread SMS updates. It also includes a speed excess warning, battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

Its low body weight of 106 kgs, external hinge type fuel cap, motorcycle inspired rear indicators and sporty alloy wheels add to its sporty appeal. Avenis also sports distinctive body graphics, Suzuki branding, sporty muffler cover and split grab rails.

The Suzuki Avenis console can be synced to both AndroidTM and iOS phones. The rider can download the ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’ application and install the application to allow for navigation assistance, last parked location and trip report.

Suzuki Avenis measures 1,895mm in length, 710 mm in width and 1,175mm in height. It gets ground clearance of 160mm, wheelbase of 1,265mm and kerb weight of 106 kgs. Underseat storage is at 12.8 liters while fuel tank is of 5.2 liter capacity.

Engine Specs

Suzuki Avenis Scooter gets its power via a 124cc, single cylinder motor that also powers the Access and Burgman Street. This engine offers 8.5 hp power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

It receives telescopic front suspension and Swing Arm at the rear while braking is via disc and drum at the front and rear respectively. Suzuki Avenis enters a segment wherein it finds much competition from the TVS Ntorq, Yamaha RayZR, Honda Grazia 125 and new Aprilia SR 125.