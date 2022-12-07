Suzuki Burgman 125EX Top Variant Launch Price Rs 1.12 L

Updated version of the scooter is already sold as Burgman Street 125EX in overseas markets such as the UK

Suzuki’s second bestselling scooter in India, Burgman Street 125 now gets a new top variant. Called Burgman Street EX, key highlights include improved stability, higher fuel efficiency and new tech features. The updates appear similar to new Burgman Street 125EX sold in the UK.

Price for the new Burgman Street EX125 is Rs 1,12,300, ex-sh Delhi. This makes it Rs 23k more expensive than the existing standard variant of Burgman, and Rs 19k more expensive than the Ride Connect edition. The EX-variant is positioned as the top-spec variant. It will primarily rival Aprilia SXR 125 and also take on other scooters such as TVS Ntorq, Honda Grazia, Activa 125 and Yamaha RayZR.

Suzuki Burgman 125EX Features

As compared to the current model that has 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels, updated EX variant will have 12-inch wheels at both ends. This will not only improve stability, but also the scooter’s posturing. Ergonomics are likely to be improved as well with the larger rear wheel.

Burgman Street 125EX has a rear carrier with integrated grab rail. The rear carrier can hold an optional top case that is offered as a genuine accessory. The updated scooter is equipped with a long seat with thick padding to ensure optimal comfort for both rider and pillion. Tapering seat design ensures that there is no discomfort in handling the scooter in stop position.

The current version is available in a wide range of shades. Street EX is offered in 3 colour options of – Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No 2, Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Matte Black No 2. Burgman Street 125EX is equipped with low-power consuming, high intensity LED lights that ensure improved visibility in dark conditions. At rear, the scooter has LED combination light with integrated turn signals.

Full-digital LCD instrument panel has been updated on the EX-variant to accommodate new features like engine auto stop start (EASS), malfunction notification and master warning. Another useful feature is Suzuki Eco Drive, which informs the user when the scooter is being used in a fuel-efficient manner. With the Eco Drive indicator, users can adjust their riding style to boost fuel economy.

Bluetooth-based features available with the current Ride Connect model have been carried forward with the updated EX variant. It includes turn-by-turn navigation, phone battery level display, over-speed warning, ETA updates and alerts for missed calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages.

Suzuki Burgman Street 125EX Specs

Powering the scooter is a 124cc, air-cooled motor that generates 8.6 PS of max power at 6,500 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox. In comparison, the existing Burgman scooter engine delivers 8.7 PS power at 6,750 rpm. Torque output is the same.

The scooter is also equipped with a Silent Starter System, which ensures a quiet and smooth engine starts every time. Suspension system comprises telescopic forks at front and swingarm type rear suspension. The scooter has front disc and rear drum brakes, integrated with a combined braking system.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “The love and affection that our Burgman Street got from the Indian customers prompted us to launch the All New Burgman Street EX in the country immediately after the global unveil. This is a special product from the house of Suzuki that incorporates latest technology thus offering an unparalleled ride experience.”