Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Patent Leaks – Gets Chain Drive

Launch of the upcoming Suzuki Burgman electric scooter is still a couple of years away

It has already been established that Suzuki is working on an electric scooter specifically for the Indian market. Based on Burgman Street 125, this upcoming e-scooter has been spotted testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions. Spy shots suggest that design of the electric scooter is similar to that of its petrol-powered counterpart.

Earlier in April this year, it was reported that development of the Burgman electric scooter had been delayed by two years. According to Suzuki officials, development time of the upcoming electric scooter has been extended thanks to high ambient temperatures in our country.

Suzuki Burgman Electric Patents Leaked

In recent times, there have been many mishaps related to electric two-wheelers across the country due to high temperatures during the summer. Hence, Suzuki has decided to take some extra time to failsafe their technology. Meanwhile, a new patent drawing of the upcoming electric scooter has been leaked online. The latest patent image reveals a few significant variations in comparison to the previous patent leaked some months ago.

As per the latest patent drawing, the electric scooter is built around the same frame as the petrol-powered Burgman Street 125. However, this time it features a chain drive system which is unusual for an electric two-wheeler. This chain drive comes out of an AC motor placed far forward on the frame under the seat to drive the rear wheel.

Advantages of chain drive over belt drive

A chain drive system has many advantages over a belt drive setup. For instance, the belt drive setup offers a transmission efficiency of 91-94 percent whereas in case of a conventional chain drive it stands at 97-98 percent. Moreover, a belt drive setup is more expensive than a chain drive unit. Also, chain drive is more rugged and adept in tackling harsh Indian conditions like monsoon, bad roads, etc.

As a belt always needs to be in a tight position, it will keep the motor, wheel axles and ball bearings under load all the time. On the other hand, a chain drive is always designed with a slack and can transmit power even under extreme slack. Only disadvantage of a chain drive system over a belt drive setup is the constant maintenance the former warrants.

Other Highlights

Further, an AC-DC inverter has been placed smartly underneath the floorboard that converts the battery’s DC output to AC for the motor. A DC-AC converter is mounted on the side of the battery pack to step the voltage down. Suzuki has made use of a fixed battery pack instead of a removable unit. This comes as a surprise, since Suzuki has formed a consortium with other Japanese brands to develop swappable battery technology.

The battery looks big enough and should offer more range on a full charge in comparison to a similarly rated removable battery. One major downside is that the battery pack may eat a large chunk of the boot under-seat storage which might affect its practicality.