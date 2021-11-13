Suzuki Ertiga FF Sport Detailed In First Look Walkaround

Suzuki has now officially unveiled the Ertiga FF Sport variant for the Indonesian market

The South East Asian market is known for its love of MPVs. OEMs continuously bring in regular updates to their line-ups to keep the excitement around their brands high. For a similar reason, Suzuki has brought in the Ertiga FF Sport, which is basically the standard Ertiga with a ton of visual enhancement add-ons!

Suzuki Ertiga FF Sport – Highlights

The key highlights of the model include an all new Honeycomb mesh grille at the front, sporty bumpers and side skirts, dual tone alloy wheels, inverted L-shaped DRLs, an all black dashboard with wood inserts and black upholstery with red stitching. From the outside, the add-ons make the Ertiga look relatively sportier than the standard version.

Addition of dual tone alloys and the all black cabin gives a premium feel to the Sport trim, and will mostly justify the additional pricing premium Suzuki would intend to charge. Features available on the FF Sport trim include an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment unit, keyless entry with start-stop button, steering mounted audio controls and a fully automatic climate control system.

On the safety front, the MPV gets dual airbags, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, fire extinguisher and ABS with EBD. It is to be noted that all the changes mentioned are limited to cosmetic updates only. Below is the first look walkaround video of the Suzuki Ertiga FF Sport, credit Autonetmagz.

New Suzuki Ertiga FF Sport trim is mechanically identical to the standard Ertiga. There is no change in its powertrain or other mechanicals. Under the hood, it gets a 1.5 litre 105 PS petrol unit, which is mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter AT.

Indian MPV market

As of now, we don’t think that Maruti Suzuki will plan on bringing this FF Sport trim to the Indian market. In India, Maruti also sells the XL6 which has been positioned as a relatively more premium version of the Ertiga. It also gets 2 captain seats in the second row and an all black cabin, adding to the overall premium quotient.

Talking about the MPV space in the country, it is expected to get a new entrant in the form of the Toyota Rumion, which is technically a Toyota badged Ertiga. It is part of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership under which Toyota has been brining in Suzuki models and retailing them via Toyota’s dealer network (albeit with some minor changes). India already has the Toyota Glanza which is based on the Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Urban Cruiser which is a Toyota badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

However, an upcoming all new product in the Indian MPV space will be the Kia Carens MPV, which Kia is currently testing aggressively across the country. Other competitors in the MPV space happen to be the Renault Triber, Mahindra Marazzo and Toyota Innova. On the relatively premium end of the market, options like Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire are also present.