Suzuki Gixxer 250 Exported From India – Updated With New Colours

Suzuki Gixxer 250 sold in Japan is built in India and is offered at a price of JPY 4,48,800 (Rs 3.09 lakh) in its home market

Suzuki Gixxer 250, along with its faired sibling Gixxer SF250, is one of the most popular quarter-litre motorcycle pairs in the country. Interestingly, the Japanese bikemaker manufactures the motorcycle in India and also ships it to its home market.

For 2021, Suzuki has now updated the quarter-later naked in the Land of Rising Sun. The updated naked streetfighter is now available in new colour options namely Triton Blue and Matte Black. These same liveries are currently on offer in the Indian market.

Other than the new paint schemes, there is no difference between MY2021 and MY2020 Gixxer and the model retailed in Japan is identical to its Indian counterpart. The updated motorcycle will be launched in Japan on May 25, 2021 and will wear a price tag of JPY 448,800 that roughly translates to INR 3.09 lakh. In India though, the naked street racer is currently priced at Rs. 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom) after a recent hike earlier this month.

Gixxer 250 Specs

Powering the quarter-litre sporty commuter is a 249cc single overhead cam, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that pumps out 26.1 bhp at 9300rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7300rpm. This unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension setup consists of 41mm telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Stopping duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends while a safety net is provided by dual-channel ABS.

It measures a kerb weight of 156kg and can hold fuel up to 12 litres. As far as features go, the naked streetfighter is equipped with a full-LED illumination and a fully digital instrument console. It also gets a neatly designed double-barrel megaphone exhaust canister.

Its fully-faired sibling Gixxer SF 250 is now retailed at a price of Rs 178,400 while the MotoGP Edition of the same is offered at Rs 179,200 (both prices ex-showroom). Gixxer 250 competes against the likes of other quarter-litre naked motorcycles such as KTM 250 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 250 and Yamaha FZ25.

Suzuki Motorcycle Sales in India

In March 2021, Suzuki Motorcycles India registered a cumulative sales volume of 69,942 units out of which 60,222 units accounted for domestic sales while the rest 9,720 units accounted for exports. The company witnessed a YoY growth of 72.11 from March last year with a total sale volume of 40,636 units. The company will launch its flagship supersport faired motorcycle the new-gen Hayabusa in India later this month.