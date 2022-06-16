Suzuki Intruder 150cc Cruiser Discontinued – 0 Units Sold In 2022

Going forward, Suzuki will focus on naked, faired and ADV segments that have much higher demand in comparison to entry-level cruisers

Launched in 2017, Suzuki Intruder aimed at offering a unique experience to enthusiasts. It did manage to create a niche fan following, but not something that could be valued from a business perspective. The bike’s prospects hit rock-bottom in 2022, as not even a single unit was sold in the domestic market from Dec 2021 to May 2022. This has prompted the company to discontinue Intruder 155.

Why Suzuki Intruder failed

There are multiple reasons that may explain why Intruder 155 did not meet expectations. Starting with the design, the radical bodywork may have been deemed as an overkill by many enthusiasts. While the curvy panelling seems attractive, it is too bulky for a 155cc bike. The fairing is essentially there to hide the relatively small sized engine.

Design of Intruder 155 is difficult to interpret, as it appears to have a lot of clutter. There’s the triangular headlamp, angular twin exhaust and broad rear section, all of which contribute to design contradictions inherent in the bike. It doesn’t give the confidence and sense of reliability that people usually look for in a bike.

Another worry for enthusiasts could have been the extensive use of plastic panels. These could come loose with time, creating vibrations and rattling sounds. The sheen is also likely to be lost overtime, as the panels are exposed to the elements. Such doubts may have prevented people from choosing Intruder 155.

Availability of a decent, affordable alternative in the form of Bajaj Avenger is another factor that could have worked against Intruder 155. Avenger has a bare bones structure, which helps create a more rugged look and feel for the bike.

Based on user reviews, there’s evidence that Avenger has better control and handling than Intruder. This is especially true when these bikes are used in an urban environment. For cruising on highways, Intruder is likely to work better, owing to its aerodynamic design.

High pricing

Last known price of Suzuki Avenger 155 was Rs 1,28,900 (ex-showroom Delhi). In comparison, Bajaj Avenger 160 is available at a starting price of Rs 1.12 lakh. If users can increase their budget by Rs 10k, they could go for Avenger 220 model that is available at Rs 1.38 lakh.

With Intruder 155 discontinued, it puts a question mark on the possibility of Intruder 250. The bigger sibling was registered in 2019 and was expected to debut in 2021. It would have borrowed much of its hardware from Gixxer 250. However, the possibilities look pretty remote now.

Entry-level cruisers may not be as popular as other bikes, but this segment has generated consistent numbers for Bajaj. In May 2022, sales of Avenger Street 160 were at 1,824 units. Suzuki Intruder 155 with nil sales demonstrates the problems inherent in the bike and not with the segment per se.