Suzuki Jimny To Get A New Cheaper Base Variant Called Jimny Lite

Suzuki Australia is planning to launch a new variant of Jimny which will be cheaper than the current base variant

In case you have been waiting for the delivery of your preferred car in India, we must let you know that you aren’t alone. Shortages across key models is affecting the global automotive industry and unsurprisingly the models which are in high demand are the worst affected.

One such model is the globally loved, Jimny from Suzuki. Due to the ever-increasing waiting periods, the Japanese automaker has now announced that it will be launching an all new entry-level trim which it intends to baptize as ‘Jimny Lite’. This new trim will be first launched in Australia, where the demand for the Jimny has been on a constant rise.

Bare Bones Variant

As the name suggests, the ‘Lite’ trim will be an entry-level variant and hence wouldn’t be coming along with a long features list. Suzuki will be replacing the alloy wheels with new 15-inch steel rims and on the inside, it will do away with the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and will replace it with a basic radio/CD player. Other changes include removal of Fog lamps, plastic textured ORVM covers and halogen projector headlamps.

Transmission

Suzuki will however not be making any changes to the cabin or the powertrain. The cabin design will remain unchanged and the naturally aspirated 1.5 litre petrol motor will continue to do duty on the Jimny Lite.

However, this 4-cylinder motor (102 PS/130 Nm) will be mated to the 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 4-speed Automatic Transmission option will not be available on the Jimny Lite. In case someone would want the convenience of an AT on the Jimny, then he/she will have to choose a higher spec standard Jimny.

The new Jimny Lite will be providing multiple benefits to Suzuki and Jimny lovers. To begin with, the entry-level price point of the Jimny range will go down. Additionally, with its launch, Suzuki expects it will be able to cater to the demand better and bring down the waiting period which currently reaches up to 12 months for some specific variants. Price launch has been scheduled for 1st August’21.

5-Door Variant

As per current reports, the Suzuki Jimny Lite will be produced in Japan and then imported to Australia. It remains to be seen if Suzuki will launch the Lite trim in other markets in the future.

Currently, Suzuki is also working upon a Long-wheelbase version of the Jimny. This, longer Jimny will be a 5-door model and is expected to debut in 2022. It is reported that India too will be one of the key markets for the 5-door Jimny.