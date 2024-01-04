Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Up 24% To 79,483 Units In December 2023

Suzuki Motorcycle India showed off strong presence in domestic markets even as performance globally lacked pep

Two-wheeler makers, Suzuki Motorcycle India saw YoY sales growth in December 2023 to the extent of 24.36 percent. On a MoM basis however, sales dipped by 11.03 percent when compared to sales in November 2023. These figures indicate sales both in domestic and global markets.

Suzuki 2W YoY Sales December 2023

In November 2023, Suzuki was in attendance at the 2023 EICMA Show with a series of new bikes. These included the GSX S1000 GX ADV and GSX-8R fully-faired machine while there was also the 25th Anniversary Edition of Hayabusa, 2024 V-Strom 650XT, 2024 GSX S950, 2024 V-Strom 800 SE and 800 DE, 2024 V-Strom 1050 DE and 1050 SE.

Total sales last month stood at 79,483 units, up 24.36 percent from 63,912 units sold in December 2022. This was a volume growth of 15,571 units YoY. Taking only domestic sales into account, there was a YoY growth of 68.74 percent to 69,025 units, up from 40,905 units sold in December 2022.

Volume growth stood at 28,120 units with an 86.84 percent share. In domestic market, it is the Suzuki Access scooter that has found favour among buyers in the country and is a regular feature on the list of top 10 scooter sales each month. Key models also include the Burgman Street 125, Gixxer 155 and 250 series which led to outstanding sales growth. Domestic sales constituted 86.84% of total Suzuki sales.

MoM sales performance dropped across the charts

Exports on the other hand dipped significantly by 54.54 percent to just 10,458 units in the past month whereas the company had shipped 23,007 units in the same month last year. Export share stood at 13.16 percent last month. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Suzuki sales dipped 11.03 percent to 79,483 units from 89,338 units sold in November 2023.

This was a volume de-growth of 9,855 units. Domestic sales and exports showed off lower sales. Domestic sales dipped by 5.62 percent MoM to 69,025 units from 73,135 units sold in November 2023 when share percentage stood at 81.86. Exports saw an even deeper de-growth of 35.46 percent when compared to 16,203 units shipped in November 2023 relating to a 5,745 unit dip in volumes.

Suzuki Sales January to December 2023

However, during the calendar year 2023, the company has seen positive sales through each month of except in February 2023. Sales opened at 66,205 units in Jan 2023, a YoY growth of 9.21 percent when compared to 60,623 units in Jan 2022. Feb 2023 sales fell by 10.49 percent to 52,455 units but again in March 2023 sales surged 44.02 percent to 73,069 units.

This ended Q1 2023 with 1,91,729 units sold, up 12.81 percent from 1,69,960 units sold in Q1 2022. Through Q2 2023 as well, the company reported increased sales each month to end the quarter with 1,97,358 units, up 17.63 percent from 1,67,773 units sold in the same quarter of last year. H1 2023 sales also grew by 15.21 percent to 3,89,087 units from 3,37,733 units sold in H1 2022.

The winning streak continued over Q3 to end the quarter with 2,47,210 units, up 25.14 percent from 1,97,549 units sold in Q3 2022. Again in Q4, sales were up 30.38 percent to 2,26,462 units from 1,73,695 units sold in Q3 2022. This ended H2 with a 27.59 percent growth to 4,73,673 units, up from 3,71,244 units sold in H2 2022. Total sales in the period January to December 2023 thus stood at 8,62,759 units, a YoY growth of 21.69 percent from 7,08,977 units sold in the same period of 2022.