Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF becomes vehicle no 50 lakh to roll out of Gurugram plant

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is the company’s 5 millionth vehicle produced from its Gurugram plant

Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved a major milestone. The company has rolled out its 5 millionth (50 lakhs) vehicle from its manufacturing facility at Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram. It was the new Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 that was this celebrated unit. The milestone timing is especially noteworthy as it is this year that the company also celebrates its 100th anniversary. This milestone production comes at a time when the company has noted increased sales to the extent of 5.7 percent in 2019-20 over sales in 2018-19.

Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This year, Suzuki Motor Corporation celebrates 100-year anniversary. We are thrilled to add another feather to our success story in India by rolling out the 5 millionth Suzuki two wheeler product. This milestone is a testimony to the immense love and trust reposed by our customers on Suzuki products. We dedicate this achievement to all our customers, and our dealer partners and employees who have played a significant role in making our journey successful in India and helped us reach 5 million mark.”

In view of the current pandemic situation in the country, Suzuki Motorcycle India introduced its online sales and service platform in June 2020. Customers can opt for test rides and after sales services while online booking and doorstep delivery are also introduced keeping the safety and well being of the customer and company employees in prime focus. The automaker claims that this online service will be expanded to over 112 cities in the country.

Speaking about the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6, it is the company’s flagship made in India product. It was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year and launched soon after at Rs.1.74 lakhs which was around Rs.3,300 over its BS4 counterpart. Along with the regular model, Suzuki also launched Gixxer 250 SF 250 MotoGP Edition at Rs 1,74,900.

Earlier this month, the company introduced a price hike across its Gixxer range by around Rs.2,000. This took the Gixxer SF250 price up from Rs.1,74,099 to Rs.1,76,140. Though the company did not offer any reasons for this price hike, it could be due to rising input costs. Price hike comes at a time when sales have been at a record low, adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is presented in two shades of Metallic Matte Silver with Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Matte Black and receives features such as a fully digital instrument cluster, all LED headlamps, clip on handle bars, split seats, brushed finish alloy wheels and a double canister exhaust.

This fully faired quarter liter bike is powered by a 249cc, single cylinder, oil cooled, fuel injected engine offering 26 hp power at 9,300 rpm and 22 Nm torque at 7,300 rpm mated to a 6 speed transmission. Where suspension and braking is concerned, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 sports telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking is via single disc brake at both ends; with dual channel ABS. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 rivals the likes of KTM RC 200 and Yamaha Fazer 25.