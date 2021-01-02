Suzuki 2W Sales Dec 2020 – Gixxer, Access, Burgman, Intruder

Suzuki Motorcycle India reports marginal growth for total sales and domestic wholesales in December 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 51,719 units in December 2020. Of this domestic wholesale dispatches account for 44,773 units and exports for 6,946 units. Sales decline is reported at 1.20 percent.

In December 2019, SMIPL reported total monthly sales of 52,351 units (Domestic + Exports). Domestic sales is December 2019 was reported at 44,368 units.

In December 2018, total sales was reported at 52,362 units. As is evident, December sales for Suzuki has been more or less stable at just over 50k units over a 3-year period.

SMIPL a major force for SMC

The yardstick that is Maruti Suzuki is already a major force for Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC). India accounts for more than half of SMCs global car sales. It’s already an established fact that the Indian two-wheeler market keeps getting bigger and better. SMC’s global two-wheeler business is much smaller than the car business. And India already plays a key role. Despite volumes being seemingly small, India does account for about 40 percent of the giant’s global two-wheeler business volume.

Suzuki Access scooter generously contributes to total domestic sales. Of the 5 products it sells here, Access and Burgman account for 90 percent of sales. In November 2020, that number was over 95 percent. Suzuki is keen on expanding its motorcycle business here.

At the very least, SMIPL looks to improve that number to over 10 percent consistently. A few months prior, Suzuki upgraded its Gixxer 150, and introduced the all new Gixxer 250. While SMIPL will launch new motorcycles, now is not the time. Focus is on improving sales of current motorcycles being sold.

Suzuki Motorcycle India outlook for 2021

This also mean the company will increase the number of Suzuki dealerships in India. On the product front, Suzuki has stayed away from mass market commuter bikes to offer value in the performance aspect. SMIPL is optimistic about 2021 being a successful year.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “Although year 2020 was challenging and uncertain for all, we have seen an approximately 1% growth in the domestic sales during December 2020 as compared to the same month in 2019. Our domestic sales number shows that the demand is steadily improving and has even surpassed pre-covid-19 times.

We introduced the Gixxer series with new liveries followed by the launch of Bluetooth enabled Access 125 and Bluetooth enabled Burgman Street. Recently, the BS6 version of V-Strom 650 XT was added to our current product portfolio. With these new launches and registering record sale during festive season, we have successfully maneuvered through this tough year.”