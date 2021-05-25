Suzuki Sales, Exports April 2021 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder

Every two wheeler manufacturer in India with the exception of Suzuki has reported negative MoM growth in April 2021

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing lockdown, lack of enthusiasm among buyers in the country and the very dismal economic conditions that the country is facing at the moment, have all led to poor two wheeler domestic sales in April 2021.

Every two wheeler maker in the country has reported MoM de-growth with the exception of Suzuki. Total two wheeler domestic sales stood at 9,53,338 units in April 2021, as compared to 14,43,320 units in March 2021 leading to a 33.95 percent MoM de-growth.

Suzuki Domestic Sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, two wheeler lineup currently includes the new Hayabusa, V-Strom 650 XT, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF, Gixxer, Intruder, Access 125 and Burgman Street. The company has posted positive growth both in domestic and global markets in the first month of the new financial year.

Domestic sales grew by 6.07 percent to 63,879 units in April 21, up from 60,222 units sold in March 21. The leading model in the company lineup was the Access scooter, of which the company sold 53,285 units in the past month.

This was a growth of 9.48 percent over sales of 48,672 units sold in March 21. The Access scooter currently commands a 83.42 percent share. It is offered in seven variants which also include the two recently launched models with Bluetooth connectivity. No other model in the company lineup was able to cross the 10,000 unit sales mark.

At No.2 was the Suzuki Burgman Street scooter, posting a MoM de-growth of 9.77percent to 8,154 units, down from 9.037 units sold in March 21. Suzuki is currently testing the electric version of the Burgman Street which, once launched, will compete against the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X and the TVS iQube.

Suzuki Gixxer and Intruder sales increased 4.51 percent and 29.41 percent respectively. Sales of the Gixxer which had stood at 2,019 units in March 21 increased to 2,110 units in April 21. Likewise, Intruder sales went up from 136 units in March 21 to 176 units in the past month posting the highest percentage growth as against any other model in the company lineup. The Gixxer 250 on the other hand noted de-growth of 62.85 percent to only 133 units sold in April 21.

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT entered the sales charts in April 21 with sales of 21 units while the new Suzuki Hayabusa was launched in India on April 26, 2021, with the first batch of 101 units booked within two days of opening bookings.

Suzuki Exports April 21

Reporting positive growth in terms of exports, Suzuki exported 13,970 units in April 21, up 45.67 percent over 9,590 units shipped in March 21. Suzuki Burgman and Gixxer were the two bikes that commanded the most attention in global markets with Burgman posting MoM growth of 480.14 percent with 6,602 units exported in April 21, up from 1,138 units in March 21. Gixxer MoM growth stood at 8.98 percent while exports of Gixxer 650 and Lets dipped substantially. The Suzuki Access and Intruder entered the export list with 140 and 64 units shipped respectively.