Suzuki Sales, Exports Break Up Sep 2020 – Access, Burgman, Gixxer Top 3

Apart from Access, Burgman and Gixxer, none of the other products from Suzuki were able to breach the 1,000 units mark in September 2020

Despite the two wheeler industry facing a tricky time of late in the Indian market, Suzuki Motorcycles India has managed to post positive sales. In the domestic market, Access was its lead selling product with 53,031 units sold last month.

It attained a YoY and an MoM growth of 5.72 percent and 27.83 percent. Suzuki sold 50,162 units of its premier scooter in September last year and 41,484 units in August this year. Earlier this month, Access and Burgman scooters were updated with Bluetooth connected console. This is expected to help increase sales in coming months.

Burgman Rakes in Decent numbers

Suzuki’s flagship scooter Burgman followed in at the second position with 9,866 units of it retailed last month. In comparison to September last year, Suzuki sold 1675 units of Burgman more in September 2020 which led to an impressive YoY growth of 20.45 percent. In the month prior to this, Suzuki sold 8,215 units of Burgman was sold all over India taking its MoM growth to 20.10 percent.

Suzuki Burgman was followed by Gixxer at the third position which recorded sales volume of 1,955 units in September 2020. This was much less both in terms of MoM as well as YoY comparison with 2,817 units sold in August 2020 and 4,526 units sold in September last year. This led to a negative growth of 30.60 percent and 56.81 percent respectively.

Rest of the products Intruder and Gixxer 250 sold sparsely with 259 units and 84 units of each recorded respectively. Of them, Gixxer 250 witnessed a heavy decline of 77.42 percent on YoY and 79.36 percent YoY sales volume. Although Intruder showed positive returns 139.89 percent YoY growth and 19.91 percent MoM growth.

Exports- Not Encouraging Signs

Exports of Suzuki two-wheelers have fared worse with Gixxer (3,3373 units), Burgman (1263 units) and Gixxer 250 (1,232 units) forming the top three products to be shipped abroad. While all three returned positive growth returns in terms of MoM, only Gixxer 250 returned an impressive YoY growth figure of 413.33 percent. Gixxer and Burgman recorded negative YoY growth of 40.40 percent and 31.06 percent.

It is evident that since the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms, the number of products on Suzuki’s portfolio in India has been reduced. The company has plans to launch more products in the coming months. One of the rumoured and much awaited product from Suzuki is the Intruder 250 cruiser.

It is going to be based on the same platform as the current Intruder, but will get a more powerful engine from the Gixxer 250 series. Once launched, it will rival Bajaj Avenger 220, which generates about 5k sales every month.