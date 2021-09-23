Suzuki Sales, Exports Breakup Aug 2021 – Access, Gixxer, Burgman, Intruder

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited sold 61,809 units in domestic market and exported 11,654 units in August 2021

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has posted positive YoY growth both in domestic and export markets for August 2021. Domestic sales stood at 61,809 units, up 13.47 percent over 54,471 units sold in August 2020. Exports on the other hand increased 144.47 percent YoY to 11,654 units, up from 4,767 units shipped in the same month of the previous year.

Suzuki YoY Sales Growth

Suzuki Access and Burgman posted positive growth in August 2021 while sales of the Gixxer, Gixxer 250 and Intruder dipped. The Access scooter was the best-selling model in the company’s domestic lineup with 49,135 units sold last month, up 18.44 percent over 41,484 units sold in August 2020 and currently commanding a 79.49 percent share.

Burgman scooter sales on the other hand, increased 34.04 percent to 11,011 units, up from 8,215 units sold in August 2020. It holds a 17.81 percent share and along with the Access, featured on the list of 10 best-selling scooters in India in the past month.

Suzuki is currently testing its first electric scooter in India which will be based on the Burgman maxi-scooter. The scooter has been spotted in a White and Blue two toned colour scheme reflecting its electric makeup. It is expected to receive a 3-4 kWh battery pack, paired to a 4-6kW electric motor to deliver a range of around 100 kms on single charge and a top speed of around 80 kmph.

Domestic sales of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer dipped 69.17 percent and 30.71 percent respectively to 1,279 units and 282 units in the past month, down from 4,149 units and 407 units sold in August 2020. The company also saw a 72.22 percent de-growth in sales of the Intruder which stood at 60 units, down from 216 units sold in August 2020 while 42 units of the Hayabusa were also sold.

YoY exports which stood at 11,654 units, up 144.47 units over 4,767 units exported in August 2020 had the Gixxer among its most exported models. Gixxer exports stood at 5,174 units, up 74.97 percent higher as compared to 2,957 units exported in August 2020. Export numbers also increased for the Burgman (3,500 units), Gixxer 250 (2,692 units) and Intruder (188 units), though exports of the Lets scooter dipped 47.9 percent to 100 units in the past month, down from 192 units shipped in August 2020.

MoM Sales and Exports

Domestic sales increased 2.01 percent on a MoM basis to 61,809 units up from 60,589 units sold in July 2021, but exports dipped 6.72 percent over 12,494 units shipped in July 2021. In domestic markets, the Access and Burgman posted MoM sales growth up 4.58 percent and 8.98 percent respectively while domestic sales of Gixxer(-56.45 percent), Gixxer 250 (-32.05 percent), Intruder (-48.72 percent) and Hayabusa (-35.4 percent) suffered a de-growth.

In export markets, MoM sales suffered de-growth with every model in the company lineup posting lower exports except for the Suzuki Burgman and Gixxer 250. Burgman exports increased 23.07 percent MoM to 3,500 units, up from 2,844 units shipped in July 2021 while Gixxer 250 exports stood at 2,692 units, up 18.69 percent over 2,268 units exported in July 2021. Exports of the Hayate and Access failed to take off.