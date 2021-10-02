Suzuki Sales Sep 2021 Decline – Gixxer, Intruder, Burgman, Access, Hayabusa

Suzuki Motorcycle India reports decline in domestic wholesales in September 2021, exports grow

In September 2021, Suzuki did see domestic wholesales decline while exports registered growth. Suzuki two wheeler wholesales fell to 55,608 units in September 2021. Down 14.71 percent from 65,195 units at 9,587 units volume loss. Exports grew to 12,404 units, up 92 percent. Exports grew from about 6.5k units at volume gain of just under 6k units.

Suzuki Sales Sep 2021

Total sales fell to about 68k units, down from 71,661 units. Volume loss stood at 3,649 units at about 5 percent sales decline. MoM sales decline is reported at 10 percent, down from 61,809 units. Volume loss stood at 6,201 units. Best selling Suzuki two wheelers in India includes Access, Burgman, Gixxer, Intruder. Their newly launched Hayabusa is also the best-selling motorcycle in its segment.

In the meantime, Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to offer the company’s growing range of products. In an effort to meet with the growing demand, the company have been undertaking steps, as advised by market trends to augment product range. Production capacities today are being far better utilised than earlier months when sales was just about nearing the 50k units mark on a monthly basis.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “We continue to experience a very strong demand both from the Domestic and Overseas Markets. However, Supply Chain constraints being experienced in the Country and across the Globe have impacted our efforts to cater to the heightened demand. We are hopeful that the situation will improve and we shall be able to fully cater to the demand.”

Indian auto industry recovery

Demand from the domestic market is being supported by a strong growth in retail sales which have shown some movement in recent months. As the Indian auto space continues to show signs of recovery, overall sales is expected to be impacted positively. Decrease last year was primarily due to the increasing spread of Covid-19 pandemic. The total standstill that befell the industry resulted in weakening demand for vehicles.

Suzuki can draw much from its growing base of valued clients for their continued confidence. With industry wide recovery being a slow process, the coming months will be under close scrutiny. While there’s no new product launch around the corner, this isn’t necessarily a niggle. A fair amount of new sales is generated through the distribution of new products and packages of existing products. And with festivities being the flavour of the season, one can expect a bouquet of festive packages.

Strong demand in market

Following slow recovery from Covid-19, the auto industry finds itself gripped with another formidable wall that it can’t power through. Supply chain disruptions when it comes to acquiring critical parts/chips. And there’s rather little anyone can do about this other than continue to improve procurement channels as production starts to bridge the supply gap. But this will take a while longer.

This, in turn, has adversely affected the overall performance of our products.Auto manufacturers continue to participate in the new products development activities but being able to supply new vehicles in timely manner is an altogether diff matter. Auto manufacturers continue to take every opportunity to look for alternatives for the current supply chain crisis.