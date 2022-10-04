Suzuki Sales Sep 2022 (Highest Ever) – Access, Avenis, Burgman, Gixxer

Suzuki two wheelers reports domestic wholesales and exports growth in September 2022; Cumulative sales at 86,750 units

Suzuki two wheelers continue to go from strength to strength without much hullabaloo. The manufacturer has no claims in the big volume games. And, has consistently improved its sales numbers.

What’s notable is that Suzuki’s highest monthly sales has come at a time that’s fraught with supply chain constraints. Given that Suzuki has long outlined its growth plans for India, it sure looks like the time is finally right.

Suzuki 2W Sales Sep 2022 – Highest Ever

Domestic wholesales for September 2022 are reported at just over 72k units. Growth stood at 27.21 percent, up from 56,608 units. Volume gain stood at 15,404 units. Domestic 2W sales makes up the majority of its total business at 83 percent. Exports too improved. Up to 14,738 units from 12,404 units. Volume gains stood at 2,334 units at 18.82 percent growth. Cumulative sales for the month are reported at 86,750 units, up from 69k units. Volume gain is up at 17,738 units at 26 percent growth.

With Covid-19 pandemic related business constraints, sales targets were further delayed. However, Q3 2022 has finally provided a much needed boost in the arm. And with the festive season ongoing, Suzuki two wheelers could be looking at yet another fruitful month this October.

Suzuki Q3 2022 sales just shy of 2 lakh

MoM domestic wholesales are up from 64,654 units to 72,012 units. Volume gain stood at 7,358 units at 11.38 percent growth. Exports fell marginally, down from 14,905 units. Volume loss stood at 167 units at 1.12 percent decline. MoM cumulative sales were up from 79,559 units at volume gain of 7,191 units. Sales growth stood at 9 percent.

The quarter just ended saw a total just shy of 2 lakh units. At 1,97,558 units, sales were up from 1,79L units. Volume growth stood at 18,552 units over Q3 2021 at 10.36 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 29,784 units over Q2 2022 when sales wsa reported at 1,67,774 units. Growth stood at 17.75 percent.

All this despite some supply constraints

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “We feel proud to share that the company recorded an overall sales of 86,750 units in September 2022. This resulted in a total year-on-year growth of 27.6% as compared to the same month last year. This highest ever monthly figure despite some supply constraints is a testimony to the increasing acceptance of Suzuki two-wheeler products.

With the festive season approaching in the country, we believe there will be improvement in the customer sentiment. Moreover, there should also be a gradual streamlining of the supply chain. We are looking forward to the auspicious festivities in October to continue this sales momentum.”