Suzuki Swift Sport Spied In India – Is Maruti Planning Launch?

A new-gen model of Suzuki Swift is expected to make its global debut next year whereas a launch in India is expected after a few months of its debut

Maruti Swift is one of the most loved hatchbacks in India due to multiple reasons. The most prominent reason is its sporty performance at a relatively affordable price. However, the Indian market has not been graced by the sportiest iteration of Swift yet. The top-spec Swift Sport is a more powerful version of the compact hatchback.

Now a Swift Sport has been spotted in India. The spy images have gone viral on social media. These images are courtesy of Car Crazy India and Yashraj Jadhav. It is not clear if this is a test mule of the Swift Sport for India, or a private import.

Interestingly, the front bumper seems to have a cutout, just where the Suzuki logo is usually placed. Also to note here is that the logo from the front grille as well as alloy wheels have been hidden, like OEMs do when testing upcoming cars.

Maruti Swift Sport India Launch Planned?

The Swift Sport prototype in discussion here has reportedly been imported to India during lockdown induced thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there isn’t any specific knowledge about its ownership details. This unit of Swift Sport has been partially revealed with a cover placed on top of it. However, some of its signature highlights can be noticed in this spy shot.

These include a larger completely blacked-out front grille with mesh-like internals, a sportier front bumper and blacked-out bezels around fog lamps. It also rolls on sportier dual-tone machine-cut alloy wheels. The side profile is identical to its standard counterpart. At rear, the most prominent update is a dual-can exhaust setup with a blacked-out diffuser plate on the rear bumper.

Headlights and taillights as seen in the latest spy shot, haven’t been changed. In this version, the hatchback gets a larger roof-mounted spoiler than the regular Swift. This unit of Swift Sport wears white paint and is seen being towed away by a truck. This raises the question of its presence on Indian roads.

As of now, there are no reports of Maruti Suzuki launching Swift Sport in India. Even in its new generation avatar, Swift Sport is unlikely to reach Indian shores. In all probability, this unit must have been privately imported by a customer. This sportier iteration of Swift is underpinned by the same HEARTECT platform as its regular sibling. However, dynamics of the hatch have been tweaked to offer sharper ride and handling.

Powertrain Specs

The upcoming new-gen Swift Sport is expected to make use of the same 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine with an integrated 48V mild-hybrid tech. In its current form, this powertrain returns an output of 129 bhp and 235 Nm of peak torque. The new model is expected to see a bump in its power output, pumping around 158 bhp. Transmission duties will be carried out either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Swift Sport will be priced significantly higher than the standard version of Swift which would make it highly infeasible for the Indian market. However, Suzuki might decide to bring limited units of the sportiest Swift as a fully imported model under the CBU route.

1 of 2

SOURCE