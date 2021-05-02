Suzuki Two Wheelers Sales April 2021 – Gixxer, Burgman, Access

April 2021 proves to be a high point for Suzuki Two Wheelers having reported its highest ever monthly sales in India

As the country battles growing devastation that Covid-19 brings with it each day, businesses too are being affected. For starters production modules are being closely watched to adapt to situations that are changing on a daily basis. Add to this, an increasing number of state issued lockdown protocols announced in recent weeks. The situation has again begun to become increasingly difficult for businesses.

Suzuki two wheelers has held its own despite an uncertain April. Cumulative sales is reported at 77,849 units. Considering no manufacturing and sales activity in April 2020, a YoY comparison is not possible. If April 2019 numbers are considered, the increase is at 18 percent.

Domestic sales and export growth

Of total sales in April 2021, domestic sales is reported at 63,879 units. MoM gain is reported at 6.07 percent, up from 60,222 units. Volume gain is reported at 3,657 units. Top sellers include Access, Burgman and Gixxer.

Exports are reported at 13,970 units. MoM gain stood at 43.72 percent, up from 9,720 units. Volume gain is up at 4,250 units. MoM cumulative sales growth is stood at 11.31 percent. Sales grew from 69,942 units at volume gain of 7,907 units.

Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “It is very satisfying that despite all the challenges associated with the second surge of Covid-19 Pandemic in the month of April, we could post of 12% YOY growth in domestic and an exceptional 57.5% growth in our exports volumes.”

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa launch in India

Given current circumstances, the start to FY22 is at best uncertain. SMIPL has gotten ahead on a strong foot to FY22. Earlier in the week, the company launched the all new Hayabusa. The first batch of 101 units was booked allotted to India were sold out in 2 days of bookings being opened.

Last week, the company announced shift reduction at its Haryana plant. For four days, April 28 to May 1, 2021, the plant ran for a single shift instead of the regular 3 shifts.

The company has also recalled Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 units on account of an excessive vibration problem. The recall covers 199 units that were manufactured between August 12, 2019 and March 21, 2021.

SMIPL is contacting customers regarding the same. Excessive vibrations are on account of balancer shaft positioning in the engine. The vibrations could result in two of the six nuts in the tail-light casing to come loose.