Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc ADV Arrives At Dealer Showroom

After a couple of teasers, Suzuki launched their brand new 250cc adventure tourer called V-Strom SX in India. Priced at Rs 2,11,600, this quarter-litre ADV will serve as an entry-level model in the Suzuki V-Strom lineup. Units of the new adventure bike have started reaching Suzuki dealerships across the country.

It also marks entry of the Japanese two-wheeler into the entry-level ADV space which is dominated by other motorcycles like Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure, BMW G 310 GS, KTM 250 Adventure and Benelli TRK 251. As revealed by Suzuki, V-Strom SX is very much a road-biased adventure tourer with decent off-road capabilities.

Suzuki V-Strom SX- Styling Highlights

V-Strom SX takes obvious design inspirations from its larger and more powerful siblings, more noticeably V-Strom 650 XT. It flaunts typical ADV styling elements like a prominent front beak, a tall windscreen and an upright stance. Other styling highlights include split-style seats, a sculpted fuel tank, a side-on twin-barrel exhaust muffler, a single-piece grab rail and sporty rearview mirrors.

Another significant highlight is an octagonal LED headlamp which looks sleek. Optional add-ons like handguards further amplify its ADV look. Suzuki is offering V-Strom SX in three colour options namely Champion Yellow, Pearl Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black. Blacked-out side panels, exhaust, engine gearbox assembly and other mechanical components lend it a sporty dual-tone appearance.

Engine, Hardware Specs

Based on the same platform underpinning Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250, V-Strom SX also gets the same quarter-litre heart. The adventure tourer is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that kicks out 26.1 bhp at 9300rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7300rpm. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a lighter piston that contributes to increased output and better fuel efficiency.

The engine has been tuned in a way that it can handle a wide variety of situations, from riding in town to high-speed cruising. Suspension setup features telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled by single discs at both ends aided by ABS. It rides on black alloy wheels that are shod with dual-purpose tyres.

Features on offer

As far as features go, Suzuki has equipped V-Strom SX with quite a few nifty features. Some prominent ones include Suzuki Easy Start System, Suzuki Ride Connect and a USB outlet for charging electronic devices. The adventure tourer has also been laced with a digital instrument console enabled with Bluetooth connectivity that lets the rider sync his/her phone with the cluster.

Using Suzuki Ride Connect, one can avail features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert and WhatsApp Alert display and missed calls on the instrument console. Other useful information on offer includes speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and an estimated time of arrival.

