Suzuki WagonR Limousine 7 Door Modification Cost Rs 2.3 L – Owner Shares New Details

Even as images of modified WagonR mini-limousine are going viral on social channels, new details have emerged about the car

While speaking to a Pakistani news channel, the owner and car modifier has revealed all the details about the WagonR Limousine modification project. The owner is Mohammed Irfan Usman, who has spent his entire professional career in the automotive space. He started working in a car workshop in Pakistan in 1977 and later moved to Saudi Arabia, where he spent nearly 35 years working in auto sector.

WagonR mini-limousine idea and execution

The owner says that he had this idea about converting WagonR into a limousine for several years. However, it couldn’t happen earlier, as he did not get time to execute the project. It was only after returning to Pakistan that he was able to start the project.

Before starting the project, the owner had searched on Google to find if such a limo project has already been executed. Satisfied that his was a truly unique mod job, the owner decided to go ahead with his plans.

The Suzuki WagonR used for this project is a 2015 model, imported in 2018. The modification idea is pretty simple, which is to use the front and rear sections of the car in its original form. For extending the car’s length, a middle section has been added to the car. For this, original as well as used Suzuki parts imported into Pakistan have been used. These include the middle doors, roof, pillars, and seats.

The modifications have been carried out with factory-level finesse and the final product looks quite neat and elegant. The project took three months to complete and cost PKR 5 lakh (~ INR 2.27 lakh).

WagonR mini-limousine specs and features

WagonR limo measures 14.5 ft. in length and has six doors. The middle section that has been added measures 3 ft. 7 inches. The limo is designed to seat six people and can carry total load of around 500 kg. Apart from the added middle section, the car retains all other parts and equipment in its original form. The engine is a 660 cc unit, mated to an automatic transmission.

The owner has been using the WagonR mini-limo for the last six months and has not noticed any issues with its performance. He only says that one has to be slightly careful while turning or reversing the limo, as it is not as agile as the original WagonR. In terms of speed, the owner has driven it at 120 kmph. Mileage on highways is around 20 kmpl and approximately 14-15 kmpl in city conditions.

Even though the owner has created his WagonR limo with great passion and love, he is willing to sell it. The price quoted is PKR 26 lakh, which is around INR 12 lakh. In India, current-gen WagonR is priced in the range of Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh.