Taigun and Kushaq Score 5-Star Rating In GNCAP’s Updated Safety Tests

Both Taigun and Kushaq are based on the same MQB A0 IN platform that is specific to India and shows a stable structure under impact

Taigun and Kushaq are some of the most premium offerings in the compact SUV space. They are part of India 2.0 strategy by Skoda VW Group India. This strategy has spawned 4 vehicles in the country so far, 2 sedans and 2 SUVs. Based on an India-specific platform – MQB A0 IN, and sold under Volkswagen and Skoda branding, 2 for each.

Being German in their attributes, Taigun and Kushaq SUVs bring sophisticated design and technology along with them. They are twin models that are made in the same manufacturing facility, same production lines. GNCAP has updated its crash test protocols. And Taigun and Kushaq are the first to score a 5-star crash rating.

Global NCAP’s updated crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessment. And a high score is required in all aspects to score the highest star ratings.

Taigun and Kushaq First To Score 5-Star Rating

These updated test protocols were performed with detailed safety specifications. Both cars are sold with ESC as standard. Taigun and Kushaq demonstrated a stable structure in frontal impact, adequate to good protection for adult occupants, and marginal to good protection in side impact scenarios. Child occupants received full protection during the front and side-impact tests.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India said, “The Volkswagen Group has always focused on providing the highest level of safety across its model range. Safety has always been central to our R&D process. The Made-in-India, Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform is no exception. It has been internally tested for various impacts and is developed with a key focus on safety. This is an important milestone and a gratifying accomplishment for us, as both our INDIA 2.0 SUV models have achieved the pinnacle of global safety standards. Since the launch of the ŠKODA KUSHAQ and the Volkswagen TAIGUN, both cars have established a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the Group in India. I am confident that this recognition will help continue our brands’ growth momentum.”

According to GNCAP, protection offered to driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver’s chest showed adequate protection and passenger’s chest showed good protection. Both Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed good protection too. Driver’s tibias showed marginal and adequate protection and passenger’s tibias showed good protection.

Footwell area was rated as stable. Bodyshell was rated as stable, and is capable of withstanding further loadings as well. Side impact test reveals that head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good, while chest protection was only marginal. ESC offered as standard, meets fitment rate requirements, and test performance was acceptable according to Global NCAP’s latest requirements.

Side pole impact tests revealed that curtain airbags meet the fitment requirements and pole impact test was performed in a version with side head protection airbags showing good protection to the head and pelvis, adequate protection to the abdomen and marginal protection to the chest. Taigun & Kushaq score 29.64 points out of 34 points in adult occupant protection and 42 points out of 49 in child occupant protection.

GNCAP safety Test Protocols

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “We welcome and congratulate Skoda and Volkswagen’s initiative to meet Global NCAP’s new five-star requirements for the Kushaq and Taigun through voluntary testing.

“We urge all car makers to aspire to and achieve this level of crash test performance going forward, maintaining the momentum of safety improvements we have seen steadily develop through our program since we began our Indian testing in 2014”.

Taigun and Kushaq fall into the pricier end of the compact UV spectrum. Kushaq prices start from Rs. 11.28 lakh, and Taigun prices start from Rs. 11.55 lakh (both prices ex-sh). They rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and recently launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder.

Of these, Creta and Seltos scored 3-star in GNCAP crash tests each. Rest are not tested yet. Though Astor is not yet tested, it gets brownie points as it offers ADAS systems that can prevent a crash in the first place. Creta and Seltos are likely to get ADAS features bundled with a facelift sometime in the near future.