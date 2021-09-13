Tata 407 CNG Launch Price Rs 12.07 Lakh – Save Up To 35% Over Diesel 407

Tata 407 CNG comes in with 35 percent improved fuel efficiency over its diesel counterpart

A sharp rise in diesel prices has spearheaded the shift towards CNG power in the light and medium duty truck segment. When looking at fuel consumption, a light/medium truck runs 7,000 kms per month using up 1,000 liters of diesel costs between Rs 90,000-95,000 of fuel.

Conversely a CNG powered truck will need much less. It is in view of this cost cutting factor that companies including Tata Motors, VECV, M&M and others are boosting their CNG lineup. Tata Motors has just introduced a CNG variant of the 407 light commercial vehicle (LCV). It claims to increase profits by up to 35%, over diesel counterpart.

New Tata 407 CNG

Priced at Rs 12.07 lakhs, this new variant is being offered with a 10 feet loading deck capable of high load carrying capacity. It has been introduced to further strengthen the company’s CNG commercial vehicle portfolio that includes 5 tonne to 16 tonne gross vehicle weight in the intermediate and light commercial (I&LCV) segment.

Tata 407 CNG gets semi forward control cabin with features that include Blaupunkt music system, USB mobile charging port and Fleet Edge, Tata’s fleet management platform for increased uptime and lower cost of ownership along with free subscription of 2 years.

It has a gross weight of 4,995 kgs and sports a 180 liter fuel tank capacity relating to faster turnaround time and higher productivity. The SFC – Semi Forward Control cabin is built of high grade steel allowing for better driver safety while it comes in fitted with parabolic suspension in the front greatly reducing clutch and gear shift effort along with lower NVH levels.

CNG Engine Specs

Tata 407 CNG gets its power via a 3.8 liter CNG engine with fuel efficient SGI engine technology that offers 85 hp power and best in class torque of 285 Nm at lower rpm. CNG power offers enhanced profitability of upto 35 percent over its diesel engine counterpart.

Tata 407 CNG comes in with best-in-industry 3 years / 3 lakh kms warranty pack along with the company’s Sampoorna Seva 2.0 comprehensive service package. Tata 407 has a long history, with over 35 years legacy. The vehicle has consistently remained a favourite among buyers in the country with sales to the tune of over 1.2 million units to date, making it the highest in its segment.

Tata Motors CV Sales

Tata Motors reported growth of 53 percent in August 2021, as compared to the same month last year. During the past month, a total of 54,190 units were sold, compared to 51,981 units sold in July 2021, relating to a month-on-month growth of 4%. These total sales include commercial vehicles as well. Commercial vehicles export stood at 3,609 during August 2021, a MoM growth of 76 percent and a, YoY growth of 243 percent.