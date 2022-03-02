Tata Altroz Automatic Bookings Open At Rs 21k – Dual Clutch 1.2 L NA

The entire lineup of Tata Altroz is presently offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as the only transmission option

Tata Motors recently teased the upcoming DCT gearbox in Altroz which has been in development for some time now. Today, Tata Motors announced the official opening of bookings for Altroz Automatic.

Tata Altroz Automatic premium hatchback equipped with the DCT gearbox was first caught on camera in 2020. The new automatic variant of Altroz is slated to be launched in a few days’ time.

2022 Tata Altroz DCA – Automatic Altroz

Ahead of its launch, Tata Motors has revealed that the Dual Clutch Transmission in Altroz will be called DCA. Tata will be calling it Altroz DCA. DCA stands for Dual Clutch Automatic. It will be offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine only. Altroz is also offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor.

This comes as a surprise since DCT gearboxes are known for their quick shifts and hence, are perfectly suited to an automatic transmission for spirited driving. Not only that, DCT equipped variant of Altroz will be 20kg heavier than its manual counterpart.

Therefore, it was believed that the DCT unit will be made available in the 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill which is known to offer a punchy performance. Unfortunately, it seems that this engine-gearbox combination was proving to be an expensive proposition for target customers.

It would have made it more expensive than its direct rival Hyundai i20 which incidentally is also offered with a turbocharged petrol engine option mated to a DCT automatic gearbox. Deliveries of Altroz Automatic will start from Mid-March 2022.

Powertrain Specs

Getting into details of the powertrain options, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor in Altroz pushes out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre oil burner cranks out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque whereas the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor pumps out 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Currently, all three engine options come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Commenting on this much awaited product, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, Altroz has ” more than 1.25 lakh happy customers. Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the ALTROZ DCA.

We are confident that the ALTROZ DCA will set ‘Gold Standard’ in automatics and will match the evolving preference of our customers. Our customers can visit their nearest Tata Motors dealerships to know more about the product and book the all-new ALTROZ DCA. I am confident that the ALTROZ DCA, when launched, will instantaneously witness an overwhelming response and help us expand our customer base.”

Features on offer

The DCT gearbox on Altroz will be offered in the XT, XZ and XZ+ trims. Top variant will be loaded with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, auto climate control, push-button start-stop and iRA connected car tech.

Safety features offered by the company on the premium hatchback include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors as standard fitment. A few months ago, Tata Motors introduced a Dark Edition range of models which also includes Altroz with an all-black exterior theme.

Currently, Altroz is available in seven trims namely XE, XE+, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ (O), and XZ+, which are priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). A new Opel Blue paint scheme will also be introduced in the premium hatchback soon.