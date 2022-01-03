Tata Altroz Automatic Launch Confirmed Via Official Twitter Account

Tata Altroz automatic will launch in the near future – A DCT gearbox offers quicker gear shifts over CVT and AT options

Tata Altroz premium hatchback is an important car in the company portfolio. Having made its debut in January 2020, the 1,00,000th unit of Altroz rolled out of its Pune facility just 20 months after launch. The Altroz consistently averages monthly sales volumes of 6,000 units since launch. In some months of 2021, Altroz overtook Hyundai i20 in sales.

Even as Tata Motors launched an iTurbo version of the Altroz in 2021, the company is now set to introduce a new variant with an automatic gearbox. This was officially confirmed by Tata Motors official twitter account, while replying to a query of VN Harikrishnan.

Tata Altroz Automatic on Test

Altroz is only offered with manual transmission option. Launch of automatic variant will help in boosting sales of the Altroz even further. Based on Tata’s ALFA-ARC platform, Altroz gets three engine options.

These include a 1.2 liter petrol Revotron engine making 85 hp power and 113 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter diesel turbo Revotorq offers 88.77 hp power and 200 Nm torque while i-Turbo 1.2 liter petrol is capable of 108 hp power. Each of these engines get mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox.

Details about the automatic gearbox which will be launched with Altroz, are yet not confirmed. The gearbox is believed to be a DCT (Dual Clutch Automatic). It will likely be offered with the 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine.

This DCT gearbox variant of Altroz is expected to be expensive by up to Rs 1 lakh, compared to respective Altroz turbo petrol manual variant. Compared to manual Altroz, the DCT automatic variant will be heavier by about 20 kgs. Test mules of Altroz automatic have been spied regularly around company plant near Pune.

2022 Tata Altroz Automatic Features

Apart from offering the Altroz with a DCT transmission, no other feature changes will be evident. It may be recalled that the Tata Altroz comes with a 5 star safety rating for adult occupants. In terms of points scored in Global NCAP crash test, Altroz is the safest premium hatchback on offer in India.

Upon launch, Tata Altroz DCT will rival the likes of Hyundai i20 turbo and Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI. Apart from automatic variant of Altroz, Tata Motors is planning to launch a CNG variant of Altroz. It could be offered on the mid spec XT variant onwards and priced at a premium of Rs 30-50k over the regular petrol manual variants. Tata Altroz Electric is also planned for launch.