Tata Altroz CNG Spied In Pune With Emission Testing Kit – Launch Soon

Tata Motors will soon launch a CNG lineup of its passenger vehicles including the likes of Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Altroz

With the exorbitant rise in fuel prices, demand for alternate fuels has grown a notch higher. Automakers selling cars in sub Rs 10 lakh bracket, are shifting to CNG as an immediate solution for alternate fuel in order to provide some relief to consumers. Many carmakers are planning to launch multiple models with a CNG powertrain option in the near future.

Tata Motors is one of them which is currently working on a number of CNG-powered models including Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. It has come to light that the carmaker is also developing a CNG-powered Altroz. A test mule of the premium hatchback was spotted in Pune with an emission testing kit installed on it.

Tata Altroz CNG Spied

The latest spy images are credited to automotive enthusiast Aniket, in which the prototype is seen sans camouflage. The car gets no styling updates in comparison to the IC engine-powered model. The elaborate emission testing kit looks heavy and hence tilts the weight of the car towards the rear, pressing it closer to the ground. CNG variants of Tiago and Nexon were also spotted testing on previous occasions.

It is possible that Tata Motors could launch its entire CNG lineup all at once just like it did with the Dark Edition range of cars a couple of months earlier. Altroz is offered in seven trims- XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ (O), and XZ+, out of which only a few select trims will be offered with a CNG powertrain. Altroz CNG is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 40,000-50,000 over its equivalent IC engine-powered variant of the hatch.

Engine Options

Altroz is currently offered with three engine options- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill. The naturally aspirated petrol unit kicks out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque whereas the oil burner cranks out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mill pushes out 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. The turbo and diesel engine will not be offered with CNG. All engine options are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

In all probability, the CNG kit will be available for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine only which will expectedly reduce output. Tata Motors should receive the first mover’s advantage since there is no CNG option in the premium hatchback segment as of now. However, market leader Maruti is also working on launching Baleno CNG soon.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors is currently sweating it out for the upcoming launch of Punch micro UV. The crossover was initially being marketed as HBX and made its appearance with the same name as a pre-production concept at the Auto Expo last year. Images of the final production-spec model of Punch were released online by the company a couple of weeks ago.