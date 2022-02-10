Tata Altroz Completes 2 Years, Sales Cross 1.21 L – New Variants Launched

Tata Altroz was launched back in Jan 2022 – In the two years since, it has registered over 1.21 lakh in sales

Launched in January 2020, Tata Altroz has marked its presence among the top three bestselling premium hatchbacks in the country. While Maruti Baleno leads by a significant margin, it’s a close fight between Altroz and Hyundai i20. Altroz currently has more than 1.2 lakh users and a market share of more than 20%.

As part of second anniversary celebrations of Altroz, the Dark edition has been extended to mid-spec XT variant and top-spec XZ+ diesel variant. The idea is to make the dark edition accessible to a wider customer base.

Altroz XT Dark edition has been launched at Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This is introductory price and is likely to be revised in the near future. Price of Altroz XZ+ diesel Dark variant will be revealed at a later date.

Altroz XT, XZ+ diesel Dark – key features

Just like existing Dark variants, XT and XZ+ diesel Dark variants will be utilizing the dark theme across exteriors and interiors. Key highlights include premium cosmo dark colour, special #Dark mascot above front fender, R16 alloy wheels with dark tint finish and dark chrome on the hood.

On the inside, Altroz Dark editions have a premium granite black interior theme. Other highlights include rear armrest and headrest, height adjustable driver seat, perforated leather seats, and leather wrapped steering wheel and gear-knob.

Top-spec XZ+ Dark variant will get additional features such as Brake Sway Control and iTPMS. (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System). These features will further enhance the car’s safety. Other safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, reverse parking sensors and camera, auto headlamps, perimetric alarm system, pull away assist (anti-stall feature), and key lockout protection.

Engine options

Altroz XT Dark edition gets engine options of 1.2 litre petrol and 1.2 litre iTurbo petrol. The former makes 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. The turbo petrol motor makes 110 ps and 140 Nm. Altroz XZ+ diesel Dark edition will be using the 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor that makes 90 ps and 200 Nm.

All three engine options are mated to 5-speed manual transmission. Not having an automatic option appears to be the only major issue with Altroz. This is especially true when we compare to rivals like Baleno and i20, which have automatic option. To fix this, Tata Motors has stated that automatic option for Altroz will be available in near future.

Extension of Dark edition to new trims is based on market feedback. The Dark theme was first introduced for Altroz in July 2021. Since then, there has been increasing demand for Altroz Dark edition. Several customers had expressed their desire for a more affordable Dark edition, which has now been fulfilled. Bookings for Dark editions of XT and XZ+ diesel can be made at authorized Tata Motors dealerships.