Tata Altroz takes a dig at Baleno, i20, Glanza in Father’s Day TVC Video

Tata Altroz is the newest car launched in the segment and has comparatively lower sales

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Tata Motors has released a new TVC video, which highlights their newly launched Altroz – and at the same time, taking a dig at its rivals. The video has been aptly given the title ‘The Daddy Of Premium Hatchbacks’.

At first glance, some might miss the play of words shown in the Altroz Father’s Day commercial. But those who are following auto industry, will find it difficult to miss. The video starts with a silhouette of Baleno, with the words ‘In the Game of Design’. Next slide shows, ‘You wanna play Bal?’

The focus being on the word Bal. One would wonder for a moment, why would there be a spelling mistake. But no, the next slide of the video shows ‘eNo one got time for that’. Thereby mentioning Baleno in their video. Similarly, the video also mentions other two cars, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. You can watch the video below.

From praising the design of Altroz to is 5 star Global NCAP rated safety standard, Tata ends the TVC video with the caption that basically implies that Altroz is the Daddy of Premium hatchbacks in India. Looks fun on video, but only time will tell if Altroz does manage to eat the market share of the trio – Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza.

Speaking about sales, since its launch in Jan 2020, Altroz sales have been around 10,000 units. In comparison, sales of Baleno / Glanza are around 60k while that of i20 is about 20k units.

The nationwide lockdown due to corona virus has hugely impacted sales of all cars. But it is has hit harder on newly launched cars like Altroz. For a new car, it is the initial months, in most cases, that decide the success or failure in the industry. Because that is when it has the highest number of buyers in waiting. And once the first buyers are happy, it helps with next wave of sales, thanks to word of mouth publicity / marketing. Unfortunately, Altroz has probably not managed to ride this initial marketing wave due to current scenario.

Speaking about the new Tata car, apart from being value for money, Altroz is the only car in the segment to have a 5 star safety rating. It is offered in a choice of petrol as well diesel engine option. Only manual transmission on offer, there is no automatic Altroz on offer. Price ranges from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh, ex-sh.