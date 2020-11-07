Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launch Price Rs 6.6 Lakhs – Rs 30k More Than XM

Tata Motors is also said to launch a Turbo variant of Altroz in the coming few months

The premium hatchback segment is still a very fruitful space for manufacturers with decent demand. The Altroz was the latest addition to this segment, until the launch of new i20 earlier this week. Altroz has enjoyed instant success ever since it was launched in January earlier this year.

Just a few days after the launch of new i20, Tata Motors has launched mid-spec XM+ variant to Altroz’s lineup. This XM+ variant will be offered in petrol version and is priced from Rs 6.6 lakhs. When compared to price of XM Altroz Petrol manual, which is priced at Rs 6.3 lakhs, ex-sh; this new XM+ Altroz variant is priced Rs 30k more.

Additional Features

Deliveries will commence from December 2020 onwards. The XM+ derivative is offered some additional features above the XM variant. These features include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 16-inch steel wheels with full wheel covers, voice recognition functionality, steering-mounted audio controls and keyless entry.

Other features carried over from the lower-spec trim include drive modes, power windows, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. It however misses out on some tech such as automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a cooled glovebox. It is not a surprise since the XM+ trim sits on the lower side of the Altroz lineup.

Similarly, a mid-spec XMS variant was added to Tata Nexon’s lineup a couple of months ago. This variant carried the same specs and features as the XM variant with the only addition being a sunroof. The XM+ trim of Atroz can be had with four mon-tone paint schemes including Avenue White, Midtown Grey, Highstreet Gold and Downtown Red. Skyline Silver shade has been left out from this variant.

Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the XM+ variant of the Altroz.

With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment, but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price.”

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Coming to its powertrain options, the Altroz is powered either by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former churns out 85 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque while the latter cranks out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. A 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol unit is going to be added soon to the lineup which will push out close to 109 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. A 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox is also expected to be offered with this unit.