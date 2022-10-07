Tata Car Discounts Diwali Oct 2022 – Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Safari

Cash discount and exchange discount offer for Tata cars will be valid from 6th October to 31st October

Aiming to boost sales during ongoing festivities, Tata Motors has launched consumer discount offer for Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier and Safari. Cars not included in this discount scheme include Punch and Nexon. Tata electric cars are also not covered under this discount scheme.

October discount scheme announced by Tata is applicable for both MY21 and MY22 models. Amount of discount is also same in both cases. Earlier this year in August, Tata had announced Onam discount offers. It was applicable on Tiago, Altroz, Safari and Harrier.

Altroz, Tiago, Tigor October 2022 discount offers

One of the popular premium hatchbacks in the country, Tata Altroz is being offered with a discount of up to Rs 20,000. It includes a consumer discount of Rs 10k and exchange discount of the same amount. The discount offer is applicable for all variants, excluding only DCA variants. Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) was launched earlier this year in March. Before that, all Altroz variants were offered with 5-speed manual transmission. DCA is available with the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine across XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+ variants.

Total discount for Tiago Petrol and CNG is Rs 30k. It includes a 20k consumer discount and 10k exchange discount. Only AMT variant is not covered under this discount scheme. Discount offer for Tigor petrol and CNG variants is the same as that offered for Tiago.

For all variants of Harrier and Safari (excluding Kaziranga), total discount available is Rs 40k. It includes only an exchange discount. For Kaziranga edition of Harrier and Safari, total discount available is Rs 60k. It includes a 20k consumer discount and 40k exchange discount.

Harrier, Safari October 2022 discount

As discounts are available for all variants of Harrier and Safari, customers can even go for recently launched Jet edition. It comes with exclusive features such as dual-tone starlight exterior, R17 Jet Black alloy wheels, dual-tone oyster white and granite black interiors, bronze finish dashboard, tri-arrow leather seats with bronze stitch and JET embroidery, all wheel disc brake, wireless charger and ESP.

Harrier Dark is another good option, which is one of the preferred Harrier editions. In case of Safari, the choices are even more, such as Gold and Adventure editions. Discount offers are available for all these versions of Harrier and Safari.

Festive discount offers for Tata cars can help achieve higher sales in October. While Maruti is way ahead in numbers, Tata and Hyundai have been battling it out for the second spot. In September, Hyundai was ahead with sales of 49,700 units. It had registered YoY gains of 50.21% and commanded market share of 14%. Tata was third in September, with sales of 47,654 units. YoY growth and market share were at 85.21% and 13.43%, respectively.