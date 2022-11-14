Tata Car Discounts Nov 2022 – Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor

For the month of November 2022, Tata is offering discounts up to Rs 65,000 for its lineup excluding Nexon and Punch

Automotive industry is currently in a slightly difficult phase with soaring price tags and supply chain issues. Despite that, Automotive sales continue to grow when compared to 2021. Of all car manufacturers, it is Maruti Suzuki that comes on top, followed by Hyundai and Tata Motors.

With offerings within hatchback, sub 4m sedans and SUV segments, Tata Motors clocked 45,217 units in October 2022. Nexon and Punch are hot-selling in Tata’s portfolio and consistently feature in top 10 cars and SUVs sold in India. That said, they are the only ones that don’t get any discounts in November 2022.

Tata Car Discounts Nov 2022

Right off the bat, Harrier and Safari get the highest discount of the lot owing to their respective price segment. Total discounts for Harrier and Safari go up to Rs. 65,000. This discount is offered only on Kaziranga Edition and Jet Edition variants of both manual and diesel transmission.

It includes a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Rest of the variants get benefits up to Rs. 55,000. This includes recently launched XMS and XMAS variants as well. After Harrier and Safari, Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG get the second-highest discount which goes up to Rs. 45,000.

Both Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG get a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, followed by an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000. This discount is applicable to all the variants of Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG alike. Unlike CNG variants of Tigor and Tiago that get identical discounts, petrol-powered counterparts get different discounts.

Altroz Gets Least Discount

Starting with Tigor, it gets benefits of up to Rs. 38,000 on its price tag. This includes a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and on top of it, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. Tigor’s discounts that goes up to Rs. 38,000, is applicable to all its variants alike irrespective of the transmission choice too.

Unlike Tigor which gets discounts up to Rs. 38,000, Tiago discounts are a little less in comparison. Total benefits go up to Rs. 33,000, which is Rs. 5,000 less than Tigor. Tiago benefits include a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Lastly, we have Altroz, a premium hatchback that rivals Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz. Altroz gets discounts of up to Rs. 23,000, which is the lowest in the bunch. This benefit includes a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 3,000.