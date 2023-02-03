Tata Car Prices Feb 2023 – Tiago, Nexon, Punch, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Tata Harrier and Safari get the highest price increase by Rs 25,000 across range

Tata Motors has announced a new price hike from 1st February 2023. This price hike is across all of its ICE and CNG model lineup but does not include its electric models. Tata Motors has stated that this price hike is in view of increased costs on account of regulatory changes along with rising input costs.

The percentage of price hike is restricted to around 1.2 percent depending on variant. Tata Motors had been absorbing a portion of these rising costs, but was now decided to pass on some percentage to consumers.

Tata Tiago, Tigor, Altroz – Price Hike Jan 2023

Starting with the Tata Tiago and Tigor, these two models see prices hiked by Rs 9,000-15,000 depending on variant. The Tiago petrol manual variants are now priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.15 lakh from an earlier price range from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Its Petrol/CNG variants are now priced from Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 8.05 lakh following a Rs 9,000-15,000 price hike. Tata Tiago petrol automatic variants and NRG trims are priced from Rs 6.87 lakh to Rs 7.95 lakh after the recent price increase.

Tata Tigor petrol on the other hand is now priced from Rs 6.50 lakh for the XE base trim to Rs 8 lakh while its petrol/CNG models carry a price hike by Rs 10,000-15,000 to new prices of Rs 7.60 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh. Tata Tigor automatic is priced between Rs 7.30 lakh and Rs 8.60 lakh.

Tata Motors has hiked prices of the Altroz by Rs 5,000-15,000 with the base XE trim now at Rs 6.45 lakh as against earlier prices of Rs 6.35 lakh. The top spec XZ+ Dark Turbo petrol is at Rs 9.70 lakh following a Rs 15,000 price hike.

Diesel manual variants of the Altroz now carry new price tags from Rs 8.00 lakh to Rs 10.40 lakh while their petrol/DCT automatic transmission counterparts are priced from Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 10.00 lakh with a flat Rs 10,000 price hike across all variants.

Tata Punch, Nexon – Price Hike Feb 2023

There is no price hike for the Tata Punch Pure trim that continues to retail at Rs 6.00 lakh while other manual variants carry a price increase of Rs 10,000 ranging between Rs 6.35 lakh and Rs 8.87 lakh. Punch Automatic is now priced from Rs 7.45 lakh for the Adventure variant going upto Rs 9.47 lakh for the Creative iRA DT. Tata Altroz and Punch CNG variants were also showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and are expected to be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over its corresponding petrol counterparts.

The new price hike also includes the Tata Nexon which is now higher by Rs 5,000-12,000 across range. Revised prices now start from Rs 7.80 lakh for the Nexon XE petrol manual trim going up to Rs 14.30 lakh for the top of the line XZA+ LUX Dark diesel automatic.

Tata Harrier and Safari – Price Hike Feb 2023

The highest price hike is seen for the Tata Harrier and Safari, its flagship models. Carrying a Rs 20,000-25,000 price hike across range, the Tata Harrier manual is now priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 21.30 lakh while its automatic counterparts carry prices ranging from Rs 17.75 lakh to Rs 22.60 lakh.

Tata Safari manual trims now range from Rs 15.65 lakh for the base XE variant going up to Rs 22.71 for the Safari XZ+ Gold 6S. Tata Safari automatic variants are now priced from Rs 18.45 lakh for the XMA variant while the top spec XZA+ Gold 6S is priced at Rs 24.01 lakh following a Rs 25,000 price hike.

Tata Harrier ADAS and Tata Safari ADAS will be a recent addition to the lineup which will allow the two SUVs to take on Mahindra XUV700 ADAS and MG Hector ADAS on an equal footing. Tata Motors has been paying particular attention to its electric vehicle lineup which has resulted in significant growth over the past year. No price hike has been announced for these electric vehicles as on date.