Tata Altroz Becomes No 1 Selling Tata Car In Nov 2020

With growing popularity of its cars, Tata Motors has raced ahead to become the third largest carmaker in the country

While it trails behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, Tata Motors is ahead of Kia, Mahindra, Renault, Honda, Toyota, and others. The fight for third place in November was a tough one between Tata Motors and Kia, with sales difference being just a few hundred cars.

In November, Tata Motors sold a total of 21,640 units, which is YoY gain of 108%. Sales have more than doubled, as compared to 10,400 units sold in November last year. However, MoM sales are down -8%, as compared to 23,600 units sold in October 2020. MoM de-growth was expected and is in line with industry trends. Car sales are usually highest during the festive months, after which the numbers start to drop.

Altroz leads

When Altroz was launched earlier this year in January, no one had thought that it would emerge as the top selling Tata car. Altroz comes in an attractive package and has a decent range of features. Since it was up against the likes of Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20, expectations about sales numbers were modest. However, as things have turned out, Altroz has raced ahead of Nexon and Tiago.

In November, Altroz sales stood at 6,260 units. The numbers were even higher in October 2020, when a total of 6,730 units were sold. In percentage terms, MoM sales growth has declined by -7%.

At number two is Nexon, which continues to be a consistent performer for Tata Motors. A total of 6,021 units were sold, which is YoY gain of 75%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 3,437 units. However, MoM sales are down by -13%, as compared to 6,888 units sold in October 2020.

Tata’s entry-level hatch Tiago takes the third spot with sales of 5,890 units in November. YoY sales are up 22%, as compared to 4,811 units sold in November last year. MoM sales are down -3%, as compared to 6,083 units sold in October 2020.

Harrier registers max gains

In percentage terms, Harrier has registered max YoY growth among all Tata cars in November. A total of 2,210 units were sold, which is close to three times the numbers (762) sold in November last year. MoM growth is down by -8%, as compared to 2,398 units sold in October 2020.

At number five, Tigor has also made impressive YoY gain of 65%. Sales in November 2020 were 1,259 units in comparison to 765 units in November last year. MoM sales are down -16%, as compared to 1,501 units sold in October 2020.