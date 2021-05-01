Tata Car Sales April 2021 – Nexon, Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tigor

Tata Motors reports domestic wholesales at just over 25k units for April 2021

While a year has passed since the full force of a nationwide lockdown gripped us, the situation at present seems even more tragic. And this has again put businesses on the back foot. One can recollect when lockdown was announced at the end of March 2020, all auto sales came to an abrupt halt.

This continued all through April 2020. Meaning, the Indian industry reported no sales across all platforms that month. As such, there’s no scope of a YoY comparison for April 2021. Best selling cars from Tata Motors last month include Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier. Safari and Tigor were least selling Tata cars.

Last month, Tata Motors reported wholesales at 25,095 units. The month prior, Tata sold 29,654 cars. Under continuously changing circumstances, Tata Motors reported MoM decline of 15.37 percent, at volume loss of 4,559 units. In April 2019, the manufacturer reported 12,694 units sold.

Tata Business Agility Plan

Tata Motors has a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect the interest of customers, dealers and suppliers. And the approach is designed to find a balance between current supply and demand in order to maintain optimal levels of inventory at dealers to meet customer demand.

The company says current logistic management is being optimised in a manner so the auto manufacturer is prepared to match increased demand when the situation returns to normalcy. The company is working with vendors to meet demand for critical raw materials to cater to demand outlook.

Uncertain start to FY22

Following a tumultuous FY21, manufacturers continue to be plagued with unending problems with each passing week. At the heart of this is the availability of crucial parts that are required for manufacturing. Add to this the current situation India finds itself in owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That has meant parts of the nation are rapidly being regulated under lockdown though that’s not the term being used. It’s easy to understand though because shops are again shut, and that means auto dealerships are again closed for business. The focus again is on saving lives, and maintaining safe distancing.

The immediate impact of this is that purchase activity will again be stifled momentarily until it’s deemed the time is right to do business, and have folks walk into dealerships. Until then, manufacturers are doing all they can to operate optimally in cities that aren’t plagued by daily lockdowns. It also gives dealerships time to clear the order book, and carry out deliveries of orders already received.