Tata Car Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari

Tata Punch sales was second to the Nexon but surpassed that of Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari and Tigor in its first month of launch

Tata Motors sales increased 82.56 percent YoY in October 2021 to a total of 33,926 units. This was against 18,583 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales of the company also increased 31.86 percent over 25,729 units sold in September 2021.

Tata Car Sales Breakup Oct 2021

It was Tata Nexon that retained its pole position in sales charts in the past month. Sales stood at 10,096 units in October 2021, up 94.94 percent over 5,179 units sold in October 2020. The Nexon currently commands a share of 29.76 percent. Tata Motors also dominates the EV space with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. These two electric vehicles have registered their highest ever monthly sales in the past month at 1,586 units.

Tata Punch, launched in India in October 2021 at Rs 5.49 lakh, has become a second best seller in the company lineup in the past month. The company’s smallest SUV is slotted below Tata Nexon and is a Global NCAP 5-star rated vehicle. Launched in India on 18th October, Punch registered sales of 8,453 units in its first month itself, far exceeding sales of Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari and Tigor. Apart from bringing in good sales numbers for the company, Tata Punch was also the tenth highest selling car overall in October 2021.

At No. 3 was Tata Altroz with 5,128 units sold last month, a 3.58 percent growth over 4,951 units sold in October 2020. It was, however, an 11.16 percent MoM de-growth over 5,772 units sold in September 2021 which brought down its share in the company lineup from 22.43 percent to 15.12 percent.

Of Tata Tiago, sales suffered a de-growth from 5,743 units sold in October 2020 to 4,040 units in the past month. MoM sales also dipped 21.11 percent over 5,121 units sold in September 2021. Tata Motors now gears up for launch of Tiago CNG.

Tiago CNG will be the first CNG-powered car from Tata and 10th one overall on sale in the country. Tiago CNG will be offered exclusively on mid-spec XT and XZ variants. Unofficial bookings have opened.

Tata Harrier and Safari

Tata Harrier plus Safari sales have overtaken sales of arch rivals MG Hector and Hector Plus in 2021. Sales of Harrier stood at 3,097 units last month, an 82.82 percent rise over 1,694 units sold in October 2020. MoM sales increased 9.87 percent when compared to 2,821 units sold in September 2021.

The new Tata Safari, launched in India earlier this year, saw sales to the extent of 1,735 units in the past month. This was a 15.67 percent MoM growth over 1,500 units sold in September 2021.

Tata Tigor compact sedan rounded off the sales list with 1,377 units sold last month, up 35.53 percent over sales of 1,016 units sold in October 2020. It was also a 5.60 percent MoM growth over 1,304 units sold in September 2021.