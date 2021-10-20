Tata Car Sales Breakup Sep 2021 – Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tigor

Tata Motors order books for its passenger vehicle segment have been getting stronger in recent months

Even as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai were in two top spots in the September 2021 sales charts, both companies posted de-growth. On the other hand, Tata Motors at No. 3 reported a 21.04 percent YoY growth. Market share of the company also increased significantly from 7.2 percent held in September 2020 to 13.9 percent in the past month.

In September 2021, total passenger vehicle sales of Tata Motors stood at 25,729 units, up 21 percent over 21,200 units sold in September 2020. The recently launched Safari entered the list and other best sellers included Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier and Tigor. The company has also reported increased demand for its two electric offerings – Nexon and Tigor with sales of over 1,000 units.

The company has just launch the new Punch micro SUV which sits above the Tiago and below the Nexon in company line-up. It is priced in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.4 lakh ex-sh.

Tata Nexon Tops List

Topping the sales charts was Tata Nexon 5 seater SUV with sales of 9,211 units in September 2021. This was an increase of 53 percent over 6,007 units sold in September 2020. This was a 7.94 percent MoM de-growth over 10,006 units sold in August 2021. Tata Nexon currently commands a share of 28.24 percent in overall Tata car sales. For Sep 2021, Nexon sales were higher than rivals Venue, Sonet and XUV300.

Sales of Tata Altroz dipped 3 percent YoY to 5,772 units sold in September 2021. This was against 5,952 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales also dipped 7 percent from 6,175 units sold in August 2021. Tata Altroz. By end of September 2021, Tata Motors had clocked 1 lakh unit sales of Altroz premium hatchback. The Altroz was launched over 20 months ago, averaging around the 6,000 unit mark per month.

Tata Tiago also noted a dip in YoY and MoM sales and was down 16 percent to 5,121 units in the past month, over 6,080 units sold in September 2020. In August 2021, the company sold 5,658 units relating to a 9 percent MoM de-growth. Tata Motors will soon launch CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor which will be offered with the option of factory fitted CNG kits. The models have been spied on test though the company has not revealed any launch date.

Tata Motors reported a hefty increase in Harrier sales in September 2021. Sales which had stood at 1,755 units in September 2020, increased to 2,821 units in September 2021, a 61 percent YoY increase. MoM sales increased marginally by 3 percent over 2,743 units sold in August 2021. Tata Safari entered the fray with 1,500 units sold last month which was a 15 percent MoM de-growth over 1,762 units sold in August 2021. Tata Harrier and Safari compete efficiently with the MG Hector and Hector Plus.

Tata Tigor also contributed 1,304 units to total sales in September 2021 which was a 7 percent de-growth over 1,406 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales however, dipped 22 percent as against 1,673 units sold in August 2021.

Tata Motors EV Sales

Cumulative sales of Tata Electric cars till date have crossed the 10k sales milestone. Their EV lineup in PV segment currently includes Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Xpres-T. Nexon and Tigor EVs are exclusively offered to personal buyers while Xpres-T is for fleet operators. The Nexon EV was launched in India in January 2020 followed by the Tigor EV in August 2021. Tata Xpres-T, first product under the Xpres brand, was introduced in July 2021.