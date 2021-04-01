Tata Car Sales March 2021 Records 422% Growth – Highest In 9 Years

Last time Tata Motors posted higher car sales than March 2021, was back in March 2012

Tata Motors reports domestic wholesales of 29,654 units. At just under 30k units, growth is manifold, up from a low base of a mere 5,676 units in March 2020. Volume growth is reported at almost 24k units.

MoM growth is reported at under 9 percent, up from 27,224 units at volume growth of under 2.5k units. FY21 has been a strange one. And compared to a year ago, almost every auto entity finds itself in a more favourable position.

The same holds true for Tata Motors, though in this instance, growth in wholesales has been more than noticeable. With personal mobility being a focus area, enquiries and purchases appear to be robust for most manufacturers. Add to this, a low base of the corresponding quarter, and growth seems the way forward.

Helping Tata achieve staggering sales in March 2021 are their best-sellers Altroz, Nexon and Tiago. New Safari and Harrier have also posted healthy sales in March 2021. Tigor sales have been steady.

It can be remembered that long before the world was caught up in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown, domestic auto sales in India were at best flat, and slow. The previous FY was on its way down irrespective of the serious blow towards the end of May 2020, which brought all auto related business activity to a standstill. Compared to that, 2021 has started off on a much more positive note where personal mobility choices are concerned.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles: Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “The PV industry witnessed a strong growth in Q4FY21 on a low base with robust demand for personal mobility and new launches driving demand. Tata Motors PV Business posted its highest ever sales in 9-years, in March 21 and Q4 FY21. In FY21 the business registered its highest ever annual sales in 8 years, while posting a growth of 69% versus FY20.

The company’s “New Forever” product range, including the new Tata Safari, continues to witness strong acceptance in the market. In the EV segment, the company sold 4,219 units in FY21, a threefold increase over FY20. The company also registered its highest ever monthly and quarterly sales of 705 EVs and 1,711 EVs in March 21 and Q4 FY21. Nexon EV, the highest sold EV in the country, crossed the milestone of 4,000 units, since its launch in January 2020.”