Tata Car Sales Nov 2023 At 46k – Stagnant YoY, Declines 4.71% MoM

Tata Motors has reported a 1.73 percent YoY decline in total sales to 74,172 units in November 2023 as compared to 75,478 units in the same month last year

Tata Motors has reported a lackluster sales across the month of November 2023. Total domestic sales that included PVs and CVs, dipped by 1 percent to 72,647 units, down from 73,467 units sold in November 2022. This related to a volume de-growth of 820 units. It was also a MoM de-growth from 80,825 units sold in October 2023.

Total PV Domestic sales and Exports November 2023

Taking into account passenger vehicle sales, domestic sales which also included electric vehicles has seen flat growth. Sales which stood at 46,037 units in November 2022 improved just marginally to 46,068 units in November 2023.

Exports on the other hand dipped a massive 81 percent to just 75 units in November 2023 from 388 units shipped in November 2022. This resulted in total sales (domestic + exports) at 46,143 units, down 1 percent when compared to 46,425 units sold in November 2022.

Company’s EV lineup that includes the likes of Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Tigor EV, has seen improved demand by 7 percent on a YoY basis. Sales grew to 4,761 units last month, up from 4,451 units sold in November 2022. Last month, the Harrier.ev was also on test as it gears up to take on the mid-size electric SUV segment.

Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle Sales November 2023

Total commercial vehicle sales dipped by 4 percent YoY in November 2023. While growth was seen across HCV, ILMCV and Passenger Carriers, SCV cargo, and pickup sales took a deep dive. Tata Motors’ HVC sales improved by 1 percent YoY to 8,253 units in November 2023, up from 8,194 units sold in November 2022. ILMCV truck sales also saw a 6 percent YoY growth to 4,385 units, up from 4,147 units sold in November 2022.

Passenger carrier sales also shot up 4 percent YoY to 2,130 units from 2,041 units however, the company’s better selling segment, the SCV cargo and pickup saw a 9 percent YoY decline in sales which dipped to 11,811 units last month from 13,048 units sold in the same month last year.

This resulted in total CV domestic sales at 26,576 units in November 2023, down 3 percent YoY from 27,430 units sold in November 2022. The company’s International Business also suffered a YoY setback down 11 percent to 1,450 units in the past month from 1,623 units sold in November 2022. Thus total sales in this CV segment fell by 4 percent to 28,029 units in November 2023, from 29,053 units sold in November 2022.