Tata Cars Waiting Period April 2021 – Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

In the month of March 2021, Tata Motor’s monthly sales increased by 9% thanks to its three super sellers Tata Altroz, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon

Severe shortage of semi-conductors, a disruption in the supply chain of other spares due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and other constraints being faced by the auto industry in general has resulted in longer waiting periods. Automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Hyundai, Nissan, and Toyota have all cited longer waiting periods.

Rising demand among buyers in view of more personal mode of transportation has also compounded the issue of extended waiting periods. Tata Motors authorized dealers have also revealed that waiting periods extend from 3-4 weeks for the Altroz 5 seater hatchback going upto 16-17 weeks for the Nexon compact SUV.

Tata Nexon has highest waiting period

The Tata Nexon compact SUV has seen the highest demand in the company lineup, recording strong sales in the country. It has been regaled for its range of safety equipment and now commands a waiting period of around 16-17 weeks.

Tata Nexon is priced from Rs. 7.09 lakhs to 11.46 lakhs for petrol variants going up to Rs. 8.45 lakhs to Rs. 12.79 lakhs diesel counterparts. The Tata Nexon EV, the best-selling electric vehicle in India, priced from Rs.13.99 lakhs to Rs.16.39 lakhs, is also in high demand but lower than the petrol and diesel models at around 6-7 weeks.

Tata Safari is the next model in the company lineup with high demand which currently stands at 6-7 weeks and going up to 10 weeks in certain cities. The Tata Safari, the 3 row SUV, based on the Harrier, was launched in Feb 21 and it was even prior to official launch that dealerships commenced bookings.

Prices range from Rs.14.69 lakhs for the entry level XE variant going up to Rs.21.45 lakhs for the top of the line XZ+. In Ghaziabad, the wait for the Safari is the longest while there is a 2 month waiting period for buyers in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, and Noida. Cities of Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, or Jaipur, have a waiting period of around 1.5 months.

Tata Tigor and Harrier

Tata Tigor and Harrier have a waiting period of 5-6 weeks while the Tata Tiago commands a waiting period of 4-5 weeks. The Tata Harrier is priced from Rs. 13.99 lakhs to Rs. 20.45 lakhs. It has been seeing good demand in recent months with total sales of 2,284 units in March 21, up 261 percent as against sales of 632 units in March 20.

The Tiago is the most affordable model in the company lineup priced from Rs. 4.85 lakhs to Rs. 6.84 lakhs. The Tata Altroz commands the least waiting period of 3-4 weeks on it higher end models while buyers of the base variant have a 7-8 week waiting period. The Tata Altroz is priced from Rs.5.69 lakhs to Rs.8.25 lakhs for its petrol variants. The turbo petrol variants carry price tags from Rs.7.73 lakhs to Rs.8.85 lakhs while the turbo diesel variants are priced from Rs.6.99 lakhs to Rs.9.45 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.