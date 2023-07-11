Tata Curvv SUV Spied Testing For First Time – Bigger Than Nexon

Tata Curvv is expected to launch in electric as well as petrol and diesel variants

Tata Curvv in production guise will not only have an electric propulsion system, with which it would launch in 2024, but also petrol- and diesel-powered internal combustion engines (ICE) at a later date. Tata Curvv Concept, which is the result of around four years of development, was unveiled last year and it would be the company’s first coupe-style SUV.

It has now been spied fir the first time. Tata desperately needed to fill the void which existed between compact Nexon and Harrier SUVs. At present it doesn’t sell any model in the compact SUV segment, which not only has cut-throat competition but also quite lucrative for automakers. This is the segment Tata will target with Curvv, which with its unique coupe looks will stand out in the crowded segment.

Curvv To Target Compact SUV Segment

With a length of 4.3 metres, Curvv would go up against the likes of segment leader Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota HyRyder and soon to be launched Honda Elevate.

Based on the gen 2 platform which underpinned the Blackbird project, the new Curvv coupe SUV would have different front and rear ends compared to Nexon so as to project itself as a different SUV. Compared to Nexon, Curvv will have longer wheelbase by around 50 mm, more pronounced rear overhang and longer rear doors.

Safety, Build Quality Paramount

As Nexon scored a solid five-star safety rating in Global NCAP tests, Curvv is expected to by and large retain the compact SUV’s shell and share windscreen, some body panels and doors in interest of retaining build quality, safety and keep production costs down.

Curvv’s roofline, in true coupe fashion, curves and tapers as it merges with the fastback trunk and with longer wheelbase and rear overhang, space not only inside the cabin for occupants is increased but also boot space is larger than Nexon’s.

Petrol, Diesel and Electric

Tata Curvv will be offered in electric, petrol and diesel variants. The gen 2 platform has inbuilt flexibility to accommodate not only different body styles but also different sizes of battery packs. It is expected that Curvv’s battery pack will endow it with a range of around 500 km. Compared to existing Tata electric vehicles like Nexon EV and Tigor EV, Curvv would have an improved and faster charger thus reducing the time it takes to juice up the battery pack.

A new 1500cc petrol engine is being developed for Curvv which, though derived from the existing 1200cc three-cylinder engine which powers Nexon, will have four cylinders making it more smooth and develops around 160 hp. The diesel unit will also be of 1500cc capacity but with more power and torque compared to the existing engine.

